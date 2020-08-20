WCS to Add Text Messaging to Communication Efforts

Families may notice some changes as the district continues to work on improving communication.

In our most recent communication survey, we heard from many families who said text messaging was a feature they wish the district would explore.

The district and schools will begin utilizing the text message feature along with phone and email notifications.

Families should be on the lookout for a test text message Thursday evening, August 20 from the number 606-80.

Those not wishing to receive text messages from the district or their school will be able to reply with the word STOP to cancel.