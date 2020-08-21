WCS Across the Board – August 17, 2020

The Williamson County School Board held its monthly meeting on August 17. To follow Governor Lee’s Executive Order 16, the meeting was held with limited capacity at the WCS Professional Development Center and live-streamed online.

After 30 years of service to the district, Board Chairman Gary Anderson retired from his position. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson proclaimed Monday, August 24, as Gary B. Anderson Day. More information about the chairman’s time on the School Board can be found in an InFocus article.

Superintendent Jason Golden welcomed those in attendance and expressed the importance of hearing public comments during the Board meetings. Golden also addressed new developments in the district, including technological issues and communicating with families. Golden assured families that students would not be counted absent due to technological challenges. Golden then spoke about the phased-in approach the district is taking when returning students to campus beginning August 24.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the Superintendent’s Goals and Objectives.

Approved Resolution Testing and Accountability 2020-21.

Approved the following 2020-21 School Board Budget Amendments and Resolutions: General Purpose Budget Amendment Carryforward Reserves General Purpose Budget Amendment Safe Schools Grant General Purpose Budget Amendment State Grant Carryover General Purpose Budget Amendment Leap Grant General Purpose Budget Amendment Transition Grant General Purpose Budget Resolution 09.20 Additional Tech Staff

Approved the following policies on first reading: 5.305 Family and Medical Leave 6.409 Reporting Child Abuse 5.203 Recommendations and Files Transfers 6.3041 Title IX and Sexual Harassment 4.7002 Middle School Examinations 4.701 Maintaining Test Security 4.7001 Semester and Final Examinations



In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the 2020-21 Annual Agenda.

Approved the Sick Bank Trustees.

Approved the Outstanding Purchase Order for Select Activity Funds.

Approved the ePlan Application and Budget for FY 2020 IDEA Innovation Grant.

Approved the Addition of Online Administrator and Edit to 2021 Classified Pay Chart.

Approved a Pedestrian Bridge and Sidewalk Connecting Oak View Elementary and Legacy Middle schools.

Board packet information can be found on the school district’s website.

A recording of the Board Meeting is available in its entirety.