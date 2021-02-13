5 Places to Go for Dessert This Valentine’s Day in Middle Tennessee

1. Kilwins – Downtown Franklin

Kilwins Franklin

405 Main Street

Historic Downtown Franklin

Franklin, TN 37064

Originally started in Michigan by Katy and Don Kilwin in 1947, Kilwins has become a local staple in downtown Franklin. With in-house made fudge, caramel apples (made with an original caramel recipe) and a plethora of other confectionary treats, you will not be disappointed. Kilwins is known for a wide variety of high quality, hand-crafted desserts that please even the pickiest of dessert lovers. Enjoy a scoop of original recipe, small batch ice cream while watching fresh fudge being crafted right in front of your eyes. Kilwins not only provides amazing sweet treats but also a warm, friendly atmosphere of tradition that has been handed down since their doors opened all those years ago. *Note that they will close at 6:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day*