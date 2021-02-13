5 Places to Go for Dessert This Valentine’s Day in Middle Tennessee

A wise man once said, “All you need is love, and a whole lot of chocolate.” And I couldn’t agree more. So, I have compiled a short and sweet list of some great places in Middle Tennessee where you can take your Valentine this Valentine’s Day to indulge not only in chocolate but in sweet treats galore.
1. Kilwins – Downtown Franklin
Kilwins Franklin
405 Main Street
Historic Downtown Franklin
Franklin, TN 37064
Originally started in Michigan by Katy and Don Kilwin in 1947, Kilwins has become a local staple in downtown Franklin. With in-house made fudge, caramel apples (made with an original caramel recipe) and a plethora of other confectionary treats, you will not be disappointed. Kilwins is known for a wide variety of high quality, hand-crafted desserts that please even the pickiest of dessert lovers. Enjoy a scoop of original recipe, small batch ice cream while watching fresh fudge being crafted right in front of your eyes. Kilwins not only provides amazing sweet treats but also a warm, friendly atmosphere of tradition that has been handed down since their doors opened all those years ago. *Note that they will close at 6:00 p.m. on Valentine’s Day*
2. The Baked Bear – Nashville
The Baked Bear Nashville
1809 Division St.
Nashville, TN 37203
The Baked Bear was created by childhood friends, Rob and Shane, in San Diego, California. They have designed original recipes for their variety of ice creams, cookies and brownies that you can combine in any flavor ensemble you wish to create your own perfect dessert concoction. Once you design your own sandwich, you can add extra toppings like Fruity Pebbles, hot fudge and brownie bits. Eat it cold or ask to get it hot pressed for a fun, new way to eat a not-so-classic ice cream sandwich.
3. The Ice Cream Bar – Nashville
The Ice Cream Bar
5572 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Known as the shop “Where your sweet dreams come true,” The Ice Cream Bar will leave you speechless. Offering 50 different Popsicle flavors, a variety of milkshakes and creative items such as a cotton candy burrito, your wildest confectionary dreams really can come true. With almost a perfect 5/5 rating on Yelp, it’s no wonder The Ice Cream Bar is a Valentine’s Day must go.
4. Nonie’s Bakery – Murfreesboro
Nonie’s Bakery
115 N Maple St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Located on the historic square in Murfreesboro, Nonie’s offers old-fashioned, scratch-made desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth. The owner, Cindy, has been baking up fresh-made treats such as pineapple upside-down cake, macaroons, banana pudding, cupcakes (and so much more) since 1989. With care and attention to detail poured into each item in the bakery, Nonie’s makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert date. Dine-in or you can order to-go by clicking the link above. *Check the link above to view special hours.
5. The Soda Bar – Murfreesboro
The Soda Bar
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Travel back in time to an old-fashioned soda fountain when you visit The Soda Bar. Located inside the Fountains at Gateway, this modern soda bar offers 16 flavors of delicious ice cream that can be paired with one of their 12 craft sodas on tap. In addition to handcrafted sodas, they also offer shaved ice, milkshakes, sundaes and coffees. Spoil your Valentine with a classic trip to The Soda Bar that is sure to create some sweet memories.