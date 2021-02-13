Local Physician to Serve as Cool Springs Medical Director for Sleep Centers of Middle Tennessee

Sleep Centers of Middle Tennessee (SCMT) is pleased to announce that Bijoy John, M.D. will be serving as the Medical Director of Sleep Centers of Middle Tennessee at Cool Springs, located at 3326 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin, as well as providing telemedicine services for patients from across the state for the sleep institution’s OSAinHomeSM program.

OSAinHomeSM is a telemedicine program that offers patients the convenience, safety, and comfort of comprehensive sleep medicine care without ever having to leave their homes. The program can diagnose and treat patients with sleep disorders, including Obstructive Sleep Apnea, in a matter of days, not weeks or months like traditional sleep medicine programs. Dr. John serves as the leading interpreter of sleep studies for one of the most important segments of the program, the WatchPAT ONETM disposable home sleep apnea test by Itamar Medical.

One of the most important facets of Dr. John’s work with SCMT will be his continued guidance and local oversight for the company’s highly successful, outcomes-based, remote sleep apnea treatment adherence research program, which is co-sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University’s Sleep Research Consortium (SRC). The findings of this research, published January 2021 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine as a landmark article, suggests improved short- and long-term CPAP adherence rates among patients who received their equipment and support through an integrated sleep medicine practice, such as SCMT. 66% of Pre-Medicare aged patients that were newly diagnosed with OSA, prescribed CPAP, and provided their equipment directly by SCMT were compliant with their therapy at the one-year mark, compared to only 44% of the patients supplied CPAP from a DME company. This data challenges the current requirements of the Stark Law that prevents Medicare patients from receiving durable medical equipment from their sleep medicine physician. Dr. John’s ongoing support of this research at the Cool Springs Medical Director is vital in maintaining the program’s success.

With nearly 20 years of experience in Middle Tennessee, Dr. John joined the Sleep Centers of Middle Tennessee in November 2019. He is Board-Certified in Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Physician and currently completing research in the field of outpatient diagnosis of the efficacy of home sleep testing devices. He has been recognized as a Top Physician by Lifestyles, nominated by his peers in the field of sleep medicine six years in a row.

“I believe in providing professional care using the latest technology, yet with a personal touch to all the patients with whom I interact,” said John. “With the vision of Dr. William Noah, our Medical Director, and the fine leadership team at Sleep Centers of Middle Tennessee, I am excited about the future of this practice and the continuing advances that we will embrace in the field of sleep medicine.”

In addition to our OSAinHomeSM Program, Sleep Centers has three brick-and-mortar facilities located in Murfreesboro, Cool Springs (Franklin), and Clarksville that offer in-person care, including office visits, in-lab polysomnography, and CPAP clinic. All three of these facilities are accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

For more information about our practice and research, visit sleepcenterinfo.com.