25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 18

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 18-22, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,000,000 1200 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $4,801,308 Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24 7025 Belcastle Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $4,600,000 Davis 565 Jordan Rd Franklin 37067 $3,995,000 5824 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $3,822,408 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 561 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $3,625,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 305 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 August Park Ph1a Pb 84 Pg 19 1442 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,650,000 Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 77 2804 Rock Hill Pvt Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,615,000 Lynnwood Downs Pb 14 Pg 2 2048 Lynnwood Dr Franklin 37069 $2,428,000 Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72 717 Glass Ln Franklin 37064 $2,253,511 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 3000 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,249,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4832 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $2,064,802 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1620 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $2,025,000 Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114 901 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $1,970,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 799 Carsten St Nashville 37221 $1,943,282 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6018 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,920,000 Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 74 Pg 140 1043 Firestone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,900,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63 9127 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5001 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 7670 -72 Pewitt Rd Fairview 37062 $1,849,900 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1626 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,849,606 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3372 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,715,000 Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8 1828 Kettering Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,690,000 Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10 9529 O'hara Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,682,000 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 1802 Legacy Cove Ln Brentwood 37027

