25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 18

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 18-22, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,000,000
|1200 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,801,308
|Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24
|7025 Belcastle Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,600,000
|Davis
|565 Jordan Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,995,000
|5824 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,822,408
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|561 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,625,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|305 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|August Park Ph1a Pb 84 Pg 19
|1442 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,650,000
|Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 77
|2804 Rock Hill Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,615,000
|Lynnwood Downs Pb 14 Pg 2
|2048 Lynnwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,428,000
|Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72
|717 Glass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,253,511
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|3000 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,249,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4832 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,064,802
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1620 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,025,000
|Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114
|901 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,970,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|799 Carsten St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,943,282
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6018 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,920,000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 74 Pg 140
|1043 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,900,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63
|9127 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5001 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|7670 -72 Pewitt Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,849,900
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1626 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,849,606
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3372 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,715,000
|Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8
|1828 Kettering Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,690,000
|Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10
|9529 O'hara Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,682,000
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|1802 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter