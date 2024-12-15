25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 18

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 18-22, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,000,0001200 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$4,801,308Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 247025 Belcastle Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$4,600,000Davis565 Jordan RdFranklin37067
$3,995,0005824 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$3,822,408Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90561 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$3,625,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69305 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$3,000,000August Park Ph1a Pb 84 Pg 191442 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$2,650,000Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 772804 Rock Hill Pvt LnNolensville37135
$2,615,000Lynnwood Downs Pb 14 Pg 22048 Lynnwood DrFranklin37069
$2,428,000Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72717 Glass LnFranklin37064
$2,253,511Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 923000 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,249,900Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374832 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$2,064,802Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121620 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$2,025,000Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114901 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,970,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42799 Carsten StNashville37221
$1,943,282Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346018 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,920,000Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 74 Pg 1401043 Firestone DrFranklin37067
$1,900,000Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 639127 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145001 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,850,0007670 -72 Pewitt RdFairview37062
$1,849,900Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121626 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$1,849,606Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973372 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,715,000Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 81828 Kettering TrBrentwood37027
$1,690,000Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 109529 O'hara DrBrentwood37027
$1,682,000Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 381802 Legacy Cove LnBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here