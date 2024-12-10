12 Things to Do with Family to Bring Holiday Cheer

With the kids out of school and family in town for the holiday season, it’s great to have some ideas on where to take everyone to keep them entertained. Nashville and the surrounding area have lots to offer, from beautiful lights to live performances to unique experiences. Here are 12 days and nights of Christmas activities sure to please.
A Christmas Carol
December 6 through December 22, 2024
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
James K. Polk Theater
505 Deaderick Street
Nashville, Tennessee
Penny-pinching and bad-tempered old miser Ebenezer Scrooge goes on the adventure of his life, from his past to his present and beyond. Through these adventures, he learns that the value of gold will never equal that of genuine love for his fellow man. The classic holiday tale comes to the James K. Polk Theater courtesy of Nashville Repertory Theatre with its beloved characters and message of compassion, love and kindness and of course, Christmas spirit!
Big Band Holidays with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
December 6 through December 22, 2024
The Parthenon
2500 West End Avenue
Nashville, Tennessee
Led by Wynton Marsalis, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has a holiday treat in store for everyone with this year’s edition of Big Band Holidays! A selection of festive jazz classics and arrangements of your favorite seasonal songs will be played by the Lincoln Center’s finest musicians. Expect guest musicians and enough holiday joy to fill your stockings for Christmas.
Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings
December 6 through December 22, 2024
The Parthenon
2500 West End Avenue
Nashville, Tennessee
The holidays are on the way and what’s more Christmassy than carols? If you’re in the mood for a festive sing-a-long, our friends at FEVER have you covered with this wonderful yuletide concert, featuring all your favorite carols played by a talented string quartet in an evocative candlelit venue. So, Come All Ye Faithful and enjoy a not-so-Silent Night of Joy to The World!
Christmas at Opryland
Now through January 4, 2025
2800 Opryland Drive
Nashville, Tennessee
https://www.visitmusiccity.com/events/christmas-gaylord
Christmas at Gaylord Opryland has become a holiday tradition in Nashville. There are lots of holiday activities and events like ICE! ICE! Offers ice tubing, slides, live performances and more. And don’t forget the millions of twinkling lights!
Dancing Lights of Christmas
Now through January 4, 2025
Wilson County Fairgrounds/Ward Ag Center
1033 Sparta Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee
https://www.thedancinglightsofchristmas.com/
This is Tennessee’s largest drive-through lights and music show. It also features a petting zoo, Christmas Villiage and a visit with Santa!
Franktown Festival of Lights
Now through December 31, 2024
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
4215 Long Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
https://franktownsfestivaloflights.com/
Celebrate the holidays with this mile-and-a-half long light spectacular featuring more than 200 synchronized lighted figures. Listen to synchronized holiday music on your car radio, take selfies by the stunning Christmas tree, make s’mores by the fire pits, and savor snacks from the food truck.
Holiday Lights at Cheekwood
Now through January 5, 2025
1200 Forrest Park Drive
Nashville, Tennessee
https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/holiday-lights/
Experience Nashville’s classic holiday tradition by walking the one-mile trail of more than one million lights through Cheekwood’s gardens. There are also s’more to be had, seasonal libations, and a holiday marketplace. This year the mansion was decorated by former White House florist Laura Dowling.
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
December 12 through 15, 2024
Center for the Arts presents at Tucker Theater, MTSU Campus
615 Champion Way
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
December 6 through December 22, 2024
The Factory at Franklin
Turner Theater
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, Tennessee
The legendary four return once more in this special Christmas edition of their hit show, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas! Experience the magic of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins on stage together as they perform some of the artists’ best holiday songs, complete with on-stage Christmas tree and festive frolics a-plenty!
Murfreesboro Little Theatre’s 1940s Radio Christmas Carol
December 13, 15, 18, 19 and 20, 2024
Oaklands Mansion
900 North Maney Avenue
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Dive into the whimsical wonderland of MLT’s spectacular musical, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.” Let yourself be transported to a bygone era of crackling radio dramas, jazz tunes, and heartwarming tales. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions – from belly laughs to warm fuzzies – as they serve up a generous helping of holiday cheer. Secure your tickets pronto for a magical night that will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!
Nashville Ballet’s The Nutcracker
December 6 through December 26, 2024
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Andrew Jackson Hall
505 Deaderick Street
Nashville, Tennessee
Paul Vasterling’s original concept and choreography debuted as Nashville’s Nutcracker in 2008. The production celebrates the city’s rich history and personality, complete with characters inspired by well-known local residents, such as President Andrew Jackson, Vanderbilt University Chancellor James Kirkland and the actress Lucille La Verne, a Nashville native who provided the voice of the witch in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Zoolumination
Nightly through January 5, 2025, then weekends through February 9, 2025
Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, Tennessee
https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination
The country’s largest lantern festival featuring magical scenes featuring more than a 1,000 colorful, custom-made, giant silk lanterns.
