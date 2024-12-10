12 Things to Do with Family to Bring Holiday Cheer

With the kids out of school and family in town for the holiday season, it’s great to have some ideas on where to take everyone to keep them entertained. Nashville and the surrounding area have lots to offer, from beautiful lights to live performances to unique experiences. Here are 12 days and nights of Christmas activities sure to please.

A Christmas Carol

December 6 through December 22, 2024

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

James K. Polk Theater

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets

Penny-pinching and bad-tempered old miser Ebenezer Scrooge goes on the adventure of his life, from his past to his present and beyond. Through these adventures, he learns that the value of gold will never equal that of genuine love for his fellow man. The classic holiday tale comes to the James K. Polk Theater courtesy of Nashville Repertory Theatre with its beloved characters and message of compassion, love and kindness and of course, Christmas spirit!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Big Band Holidays with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

December 6 through December 22, 2024

The Parthenon

2500 West End Avenue

Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets

Led by Wynton Marsalis, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has a holiday treat in store for everyone with this year’s edition of Big Band Holidays! A selection of festive jazz classics and arrangements of your favorite seasonal songs will be played by the Lincoln Center’s finest musicians. Expect guest musicians and enough holiday joy to fill your stockings for Christmas.

Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings

December 6 through December 22, 2024

The Parthenon

2500 West End Avenue

Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets

The holidays are on the way and what’s more Christmassy than carols? If you’re in the mood for a festive sing-a-long, our friends at FEVER have you covered with this wonderful yuletide concert, featuring all your favorite carols played by a talented string quartet in an evocative candlelit venue. So, Come All Ye Faithful and enjoy a not-so-Silent Night of Joy to The World!

Christmas at Opryland

Now through January 4, 2025

2800 Opryland Drive

Nashville, Tennessee

https://www.visitmusiccity.com/events/christmas-gaylord

Christmas at Gaylord Opryland has become a holiday tradition in Nashville. There are lots of holiday activities and events like ICE! ICE! Offers ice tubing, slides, live performances and more. And don’t forget the millions of twinkling lights!

Dancing Lights of Christmas

Now through January 4, 2025

Wilson County Fairgrounds/Ward Ag Center

1033 Sparta Pike

Lebanon, Tennessee

https://www.thedancinglightsofchristmas.com/

This is Tennessee’s largest drive-through lights and music show. It also features a petting zoo, Christmas Villiage and a visit with Santa!

Franktown Festival of Lights

Now through December 31, 2024

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

4215 Long Lane

Franklin, Tennessee

https://franktownsfestivaloflights.com/

Celebrate the holidays with this mile-and-a-half long light spectacular featuring more than 200 synchronized lighted figures. Listen to synchronized holiday music on your car radio, take selfies by the stunning Christmas tree, make s’mores by the fire pits, and savor snacks from the food truck.

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

Now through January 5, 2025

1200 Forrest Park Drive

Nashville, Tennessee

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/holiday-lights/

Experience Nashville’s classic holiday tradition by walking the one-mile trail of more than one million lights through Cheekwood’s gardens. There are also s’more to be had, seasonal libations, and a holiday marketplace. This year the mansion was decorated by former White House florist Laura Dowling.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

December 12 through 15, 2024

Center for the Arts presents at Tucker Theater, MTSU Campus

615 Champion Way

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Tickets

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

December 6 through December 22, 2024

The Factory at Franklin

Turner Theater

230 Franklin Road

Franklin, Tennessee

Tickets

The legendary four return once more in this special Christmas edition of their hit show, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas! Experience the magic of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins on stage together as they perform some of the artists’ best holiday songs, complete with on-stage Christmas tree and festive frolics a-plenty!

Murfreesboro Little Theatre’s 1940s Radio Christmas Carol

December 13, 15, 18, 19 and 20, 2024

Oaklands Mansion

900 North Maney Avenue

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Tickets

Dive into the whimsical wonderland of MLT’s spectacular musical, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.” Let yourself be transported to a bygone era of crackling radio dramas, jazz tunes, and heartwarming tales. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions – from belly laughs to warm fuzzies – as they serve up a generous helping of holiday cheer. Secure your tickets pronto for a magical night that will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!

Nashville Ballet’s The Nutcracker

December 6 through December 26, 2024

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Andrew Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick Street

Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets

Paul Vasterling’s original concept and choreography debuted as Nashville’s Nutcracker in 2008. The production celebrates the city’s rich history and personality, complete with characters inspired by well-known local residents, such as President Andrew Jackson, Vanderbilt University Chancellor James Kirkland and the actress Lucille La Verne, a Nashville native who provided the voice of the witch in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Zoolumination

Nightly through January 5, 2025, then weekends through February 9, 2025

Nashville Zoo

3777 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, Tennessee

https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination

The country’s largest lantern festival featuring magical scenes featuring more than a 1,000 colorful, custom-made, giant silk lanterns.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email