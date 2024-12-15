ASCAP Releases the Top Holiday Songs for 2024

With the holidays in full swing, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers, unwraps the ultimate soundtrack for the season. Celebrating the songwriters behind the latest trending tinsel tunes and cherished seasonal standards alike, ASCAP announces the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs and the Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs for 2024.

For the second year in a row, Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” co-written with acclaimed hitmaker Greg Kurstin, takes the top spot on ASCAP’s New Classic Holiday Songs chart, which comprises songs released in the last 20 years. Grammy-winning and genre-defying singer-songwriter Laufey’s “Christmas Magic” sparkles as the newest addition to the New Classic chart, captivating holiday listeners alongside Katy Perry’s “Cozy Little Christmas” and Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.”

ASCAP’s seasonal standards continue to delight listeners with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by acclaimed Broadway composer Meredith Willson coming in at #1 on ASCAP’s Top 25 Holiday Songs chart. No holiday would be complete without Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The now classic song, co-written by acclaimed songwriter-producer Walter Afanasieff, turns 30 this year and returns at #8. Another familiar tune on the ASCAP chart, beloved bilingual singalong “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano, continues to shine in the holiday canon at #17.

Johnny Marks’s fireside favorites “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” take three of the top 25 spots – a feat that defines Marks as the ultimate holiday hitmaker. Originally written between 1949 and 1962, his timeless songs have been covered by countless artists including Kacey Musgraves, Meghan Trainor, DMX, Ingrid Michaelson and Dan + Shay to name a few.

Below are the top 10 most-played ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs of 2024* and the top 25 most-played ASCAP Holiday Songs of 2024**, all written, co-written or arranged by ASCAP songwriters and composers. Each song is listed with ASCAP-licensed songwriter credits and copyright date.

Listen to the top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs here: https://bit.ly/49sygfK

THE TOP 10 ASCAP NEW CLASSIC HOLIDAY SONGS OF 2024:

“Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013)

“Santa Tell Me” by Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh (2013)

“Snowman” by Greg Kurstin and Sia (2017)

“Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber and Adam Messinger (2011)

“Like It’s Christmas” by Gian Stone (2019)

“Cozy Little Christmas” by Ferras Alqaisi, Katy Perry and Greg Wells (2018)

“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” by Kelly Clarkson (2021)

“Believe” by Glen Ballard (2004)

“Christmas Magic” by Laufey (2024)

“Oh Santa!” by Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri (2010)

Listen to the top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs here: https://bit.ly/4f3swdC

THE TOP 25 ASCAP HOLIDAY SONGS OF 2024:

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951)

“Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1962)

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958)

“Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Walter Afanasieff and Mariah Carey (1994)

“Winter Wonderland” by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1944)

“White Christmas” by Irving Berlin (1941)

“Frosty the Snowman” by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949)

“The Christmas Song” by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells (1946)

“Jingle Bells” (Frank Sinatra version), arranged by Gordon Jenkins (1958)

“Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano (1970)

“Santa Baby” by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer and Philip Springer (1953)

“Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)” by Gene Autry and Oakley Haldeman (1947)

“Silver Bells” by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston (1950)

“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Dr. Seuss and Albert Hague (1966)

“This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor (1970)

“Deck the Halls” (Nat King Cole version), arranged by Nat King Cole and Leland Gillette (1960)

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Frank Loesser (1944)

