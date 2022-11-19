2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 3

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are on to the quarterfinals and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, November 18th, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham County
N/A
Davidson County
Beech 35 at Cane Ridge 7
CPA 28 at Chattanooga Christian 13
McCallie 27 at MBA 28
Lipscomb Academy 44 at Knox Webb 7
Pearl-Cohn 48 at Lexington 24
Dickson County
N/A
Maury County
N/A
Robertson County
Springfield 19 at Henry County 27
Tyner Academy 35 at East Robertson 7
Rutherford County
Blackman 23 at Oakland 48
Sumner County
Baylor 44 at Brentwood Academy 39
Wilson County
N/A
Williamson County
Page 35 at Nolensville 28