Local Student Creates ‘Operation Pink Chairs’ to Help Breast Cancer Surgery Patients

Complimentary recliners are being loaned to breast cancer surgery patients at Williamson Medical Center (WMC) to help aid in the comfort of their recovery. Operation Pink Chairs – launched by Williamson County student Olivia Bratcher and inspired by her mother’s breast cancer journey – is getting a boost from a partnership between the WMC Foundation and Franklin-based Head Springs Depot.

Following her mother Amy’s breast cancer treatment at WMC, Bratcher presented her idea to the hospital’s charitable arm, the WMC Foundation. Its board immediately agreed to support Operation Pink Chairs and enlist hospital volunteers to organize the process.

“Olivia is a true connector and has such a heart to help women like her mom,” said Leigh Williams, director of development for the WMC Foundation. “Our Foundation is delighted to partner with Head Springs Depot to support and help grow this incredible project on behalf of Olivia and our patients who are undergoing breast cancer treatments.”

Five recliners have been funded through the WMC Foundation. The chairs were purchased from Head Springs Depot, which will also store, deliver, pick up and prepare them for the next patient in need. Each chair is named in honor of a breast cancer patient. A recliner may be loaned to a breast cancer surgery patient for six weeks, an average surgery recovery period.

“Olivia is a dynamic, passionate young lady and when she brought the idea to me, I knew I wanted to help,” said Seth Hall, owner of Head Springs Depot.

Head Springs Depot contracted the high-quality U.S. manufacturers that constructed the first set of recliners made available to Williamson Medical Center breast cancer surgery patients.

“It is an honor to work alongside Williamson Medical Center to bring Olivia’s idea to reality,” Hall added. “We look forward to being a part of growing this program to help more people in our community who are recovering from this disease.”

Additional chairs will be purchased with donations to the WMC Foundation. Bratcher’s vision is to offer more equipment such as lift chairs and adjustable beds to aid patients in the recovery from breast and other cancers.

Bratcher witnessed her mother’s journey through breast cancer and recovery, when a friend and breast cancer patient offered a recliner. That special chair, which was ultimately shared amongst 12 women who had all received breast cancer treatment and surgeries, was the inspiration for Operation Pink Chairs. The sustainable project also allowed Olivia to earn the Gold Award, the most prestigious award in Girl Scouting. Recipients are honored for developing and carrying out lasting solutions to local issues.

“I wanted to do something to help people have the same relaxing experience that my mom did during that hard time,” said Bratcher. “The chairs represent a legacy of love and hope as they travel from home to home, allowing women to heal physically and emotionally.”

Make a donation to Operation Pink Chairs or learn more at www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/operation-pink-chairs.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER – Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION – The Williamson Medical Center Foundation, Inc., serves as the charitable and development arm that supports Williamson Medical Center, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in providing best-in-class healthcare services to the families of our community. The Foundation oversees capital projects and health outreach programs, seeking charitable gifts of all types to provide ways to continuously improve the quality of patient care. For more information, visit www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/foundation-home.

ABOUT HEAD SPRINGS DEPOT – Established in 2010, Head Springs Depot is a family owned and operated business that is focused on providing high-quality, stylish products to customers at the best price possible. The company works factory direct with manufacturers to provide great values on mattresses, solid wood furniture, home décor and more.