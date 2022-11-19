Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 14 to November 18, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022
    These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.

  • Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
    Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Read more.

  • Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
    Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here