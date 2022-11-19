Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 14 to November 18, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
-
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Read more.
-
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Man Identified in Saturday Morning Fatal Collision on Richards Road
Arrest warrants charging vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license, and open container violation have been issued against Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, in connection with a two-vehicle fatal collision. Read more.
-
Carjacking Suspect Arrested at Nashville Motel
Alert police work led to the arrest of Corbin Orellana, 30, who is charged with robbery after South Precinct Officer Laura Williams located a Toyota Yaris that had been carjacked last Friday. Read more.
-
Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure After 50 Years
The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close soon. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. Read more.
-
7 Downtown Dickson Stores to Shop for the Holidays
There is nothing like shopping local during the holidays, especially downtown in Dickson. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character that makes this community so special. Read more.
-
Dickson Police Searching For Information on These Subjects
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Campbell at 615-441-9565, or you can message this page. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Columbia Parks & Recreation Opens Newest Trail
The City’s Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of their newest riding/walking trail at Woodland Park, Hilltop Hollow. Read more.
-
Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. Read more.
-
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
-
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
-
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week Two
The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are in round two, and we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Read more.
-
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. Read more.
-
Man Identified in Saturday Morning Fatal Collision on Richards Road
Arrest warrants charging vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license, and open container violation have been issued against Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, in connection with a two-vehicle fatal collision in the 800 block of Richards Road in South Nashville. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
-
Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion
Dress up as your favorite comic book character at the Gallatin Comic Con and meet special guests, Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow’s wife, and other casts from Leave it to Beaver on November 19 & 20, 2022 at Towne Square Records & Comics. Read more.
-
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades
The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Enjoy these Christmas parades throughout Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning
After a big Titans win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Todd Downing the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested for driving under the influence, according to a news story by WSMV. Read more.
-
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Read more.
-
Crumbl Cookies Spring Hill to Hold Grand Opening this Week
It’s a sweet treat as Crumbl Cookies Spring Hill announced a grand opening for Friday, November 18th. You can find the newest Crumbl location at 2051 Wall Street, Spring Hill. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Didn’t Get Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s a Few Ways to Win Tickets
If you are feeling lucky, we found a few places that are hosting contests to win free tickets. Read more.
-
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in two arrests. Read more.
-
Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings
It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Read more.