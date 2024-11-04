Zoolumination at Nashville Zoo to Return with the Option for Ice Skating

The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. The festival begins November 14, 2024, and runs through February 9, 2025. New this year, Nashville Zoo will have a brand-new ice rink for visitors to enjoy while they experience the glow of more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk lanterns. The Smashville Ice Rink is presented by Nashville Predators and in honor of American figure skater, Olympic gold medalist, and Nashville Zoo board member Scott Hamilton. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lighted structures exquisitely constructed featuring fantastical beasts, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, dragons and more. Lantern festival attendees can expect the following during the festival:

Live entertainment from traditional entertainers who will perform nightly at 6:00, 7:00 and 8:00 pm at the Amphitheater

NEW: The Smashville Ice Rink presented by Nashville Predators

Visitors can warm up with holiday beverages and traditional foods available throughout the pathways.

Just in time for the holidays, guests are encouraged to venture through a special holiday-themed North Pole Village that will feature the North Pole Express, Santa’s workshop, holiday treats and even visit Santa from November 29 to December 24.

Zoolumination will run nightly from November 14 to January 5 and Thursday through Sunday January 9 through February 9.

Tickets

Single night tickets are $25 for adults and teens, kids aged 2 to 12 are $21 with children under age 2 free

Members save $5 per single-night ticket

Platinum Pass allows unlimited visits throughout the festival dates and is $39 for adults and teens, and $29 for kids aged 2 to 12.

The ice rink is $12 for nonmembers, $10 for members. Ice skates included.

Please note that advanced tickets are suggested, and it is a rain, snow, or shine event.

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Zigong Lantern Group for the fifth year to develop and implement this event. Artists, welders, and construction staff from Zigong Lantern Group help design and construct each lantern in the back of the Zoo property. The production process takes approximately three months. Upon completion, these lanterns will be placed in public viewing areas throughout the zoo and will remain in place until the event’s end. Environmentally friendly LED lights will illuminate all lanterns.

Zigong Lantern Group is a global company and leader in lantern arts with their manufacturing hub located in Zigong, also known as “Lantern City” in China. Zigong Lantern Group has held lantern festivals in over 16 countries and 30 cities worldwide and has won numerous awards for their designs.

Anheuser-Busch, Amazon, WKRN-TV, and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers support Zoolumination. For more information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination.

