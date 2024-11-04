Franklin Transit to Offer Free Rides to the Polls

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Franklin Transit will offer free rides on its fixed routes to help voters get to the polls.

These voting locations on transit fixed routes will be open in Franklin on Election Day: the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Conference Center (on Franklin Transit Blue Route); the Williamson County Enrichment Center and Hunters Bend Elementary (on Franklin Transit Red Route).

“Franklin Transit invites voters to take a free ride on Franklin’s public transit fixed route service on Election Day 2024 to cast their vote,” says Debbie Henry, President/CEO. “Riders can plan their trips and track the bus using Follow Franklin, our transit app, which is available at www.followfrank.org. We look forward to seeing folks on board.”

For fixed routes and schedules, visit www.franklintransit.org; or call (615) 628-0260 for additional information.

The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group. The Franklin Transit Center is located in the heart of Franklin at 708 Columbia Avenue.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email