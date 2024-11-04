Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 14, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 14-18, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,000,0002681 York RdNolensville37135
$605,0006232 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$720,000Greenbelt Center Condos Pb 16 Pg 125 Block C004130 Seaboard Ln #a-4Franklin37067
$1,300,0005440 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$725,900Castleberry Farm Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 567148 Locksley LnFairview37062
$1,350,000Whetstone Ph 3 Pb 54 Pg 996350 Williams Grove DrBrentwood37027
$1,769,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35391 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$888,250Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1111012 Stuart LnBrentwood37027
$2,300,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728816 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$837,650Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11272 Noah DrFranklin37064
$687,500Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181021 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$833,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132648 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$649,110Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143025 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$1,488,843Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247875 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Berkley Walk Pb 43 Pg 1209509 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Benington Sec8 Pb 62 Pg 502637 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$841,265Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217780 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$3,900,000Sonia John C Pb 80 Pg 542700 Mclemore RdFranklin37064
$506,990Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369005 Ada WayFairview37062
$2,185,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478538 Highland Rim CtCollege Grove37046
$800,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a Pb 40 Pg 462013 Pulley PlNolensville37135
$2,650,000Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113105 Patricia Lee CtFranklin37069
$1,549,900Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21116 Addison AveFranklin37064
$2,625,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738402 Six String Pvt DrFranklin37069
$689,000Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 1021000 Hickory Ridge DrFranklin37064
$572,000Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832751 New Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$5,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547247 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,879,000Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476056 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$355,0007502 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$855,000Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93301 Green Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96503 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,350,0004995 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$1,860,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96512 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,985,670Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374697 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$891,518Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503314 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$975,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32732 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$750,000Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 251026 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$683,000Hays DavidCross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143021 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37067
$1,830,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124672 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$426,040Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55906 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$1,775,000Hadley Reserve Pb 67 Pg 147108 Hadley Reserve Pvt CtNolensville37135
$1,308,781Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89136 Watertown DrNolensville37135
$499,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 201242 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$1,260,330Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 779118 Keats StFranklin37064
$423,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528337 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,150,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34429 Herring TrlNolensville37135
$785,000Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 709310 Grist Mill CtBrentwood37027
$899,900Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259026 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 32 Pg 1001055 Stonebridge Park DrFranklin37069
$585,000Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 591060 Huntsman CirFranklin37064
$425,0006245 Mcdaniel RdCollege Grove37046
$1,050,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 501408 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$474,900Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681719 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$953,188Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481077 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$666,402Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47709 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$565,853Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47702 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$708,813Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47836 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,269,990Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512036 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$2,915,875Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921000 William StFranklin37064
$876,543Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 709310 Grist Mill CtBrentwood37027
$1,795,500Magnolia Vale Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 1149665 Stanfield RdBrentwood37027
$950,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 1231015 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,230,000Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27240 Bramerton CtFranklin37069
$1,180,000St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 225635 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$375,000Cadet Homes Pb 78 Pg 67105 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$320,000Woodside Ph 1-b6005 Dupont CvSpring Hill37174
$365,000Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 217520 Scarborough PlaceFairview37062
$1,515,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22447 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$4,000,000Moon Thomas William Pb 74 Pg 1255101 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$635,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912758 Trasbin CtThompsons Station37179
$688,716June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132650 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$525,500Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1147138 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$977,338Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247908 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,181,243Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247860 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$390,000Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 722109 Geneva DrThompsons Station37179
$785,438June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132644 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$300,000Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 191110 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$504,000West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 581253 Chickering DrFranklin37064
$909,000Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173000 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$600,000Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 782701 Adobe Hills PlThompsons Station37179
$1,108,167June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113251 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$1,065,900Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777553 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$3,900,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 5 Pb 3 Pg 248011 Vaden DrBrentwood37027
$750,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36305 Meadowglade LnFranklin37064
$1,080,000Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 972208 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 352011 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$814,000Summerlyn Sec4 Pb 67 Pg 25747 Eldon LnNolensville37135
$545,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16028 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$615,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16019 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,720,000Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1052127 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$522,500Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a Pb 40 Pg 474536 Sawmill PlNolensville37135
$803,670Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217779 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$440,000Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132167 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$330,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C111603 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$715,000Belshire Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 1113054 Everleigh PlaceSpring Hill37174
$950,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247892 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$425,000Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 721101 Downs Blvd #314Franklin37064
$332,320Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143939 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$3,500,225Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241651 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,310,668Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247504 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$3,800,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418524 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,434,000St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216401 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$266,200College Grove Lions Club Pb 2 Pg 406615 Lions Club RdCollege Grove37046
$412,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21022 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$725,000Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 745978 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$289,900Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C004514 N Petway St #104Franklin37064
$2,442,672Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121684 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,0007339 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,090,000Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061203 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$3,400,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828119 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$525,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 551222 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$315,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1296019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$790,000Hernandez Bradley Pb 81 Pg 74Boston-theta RdCollege Grove37046

