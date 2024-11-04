Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 14, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 14-18, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,000,000
|2681 York Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$605,000
|6232 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000
|Greenbelt Center Condos Pb 16 Pg 125 Block C004
|130 Seaboard Ln #a-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|5440 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,900
|Castleberry Farm Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 56
|7148 Locksley Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Whetstone Ph 3 Pb 54 Pg 99
|6350 Williams Grove Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,769,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|391 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$888,250
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|1012 Stuart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8816 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$837,650
|Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11
|272 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$687,500
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1021 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$833,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2648 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,110
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3025 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,488,843
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7875 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Berkley Walk Pb 43 Pg 120
|9509 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Benington Sec8 Pb 62 Pg 50
|2637 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$841,265
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7780 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,900,000
|Sonia John C Pb 80 Pg 54
|2700 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$506,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9005 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,185,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8538 Highland Rim Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a Pb 40 Pg 46
|2013 Pulley Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,650,000
|Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113
|105 Patricia Lee Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,549,900
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|116 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,625,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8402 Six String Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$689,000
|Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102
|1000 Hickory Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$572,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2751 New Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7247 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,879,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6056 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$355,000
|7502 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,000
|Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93
|301 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|503 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|4995 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,860,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|512 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,985,670
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4697 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$891,518
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3314 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|732 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25
|1026 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$683,000
|Hays David
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3021 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,830,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4672 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$426,040
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|906 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,775,000
|Hadley Reserve Pb 67 Pg 147
|108 Hadley Reserve Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,308,781
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|136 Watertown Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$499,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20
|1242 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,260,330
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|9118 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$423,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8337 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,150,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|429 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$785,000
|Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70
|9310 Grist Mill Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,900
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9026 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 32 Pg 100
|1055 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$585,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59
|1060 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|6245 Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,050,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|1408 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$474,900
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1719 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$953,188
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1077 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$666,402
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|709 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,853
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|702 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$708,813
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|836 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,269,990
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2036 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,915,875
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1000 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$876,543
|Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70
|9310 Grist Mill Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,795,500
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 114
|9665 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123
|1015 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,230,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27
|240 Bramerton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,180,000
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|5635 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 78 Pg 67
|105 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000
|Woodside Ph 1-b
|6005 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 21
|7520 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,515,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|447 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Moon Thomas William Pb 74 Pg 125
|5101 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2758 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$688,716
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2650 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,500
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|7138 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$977,338
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7908 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,181,243
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7860 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$390,000
|Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72
|2109 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,438
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2644 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 19
|1110 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$504,000
|West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58
|1253 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$909,000
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3000 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 78
|2701 Adobe Hills Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,108,167
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|251 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,065,900
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7553 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,900,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 5 Pb 3 Pg 24
|8011 Vaden Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|305 Meadowglade Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000
|Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 97
|2208 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35
|2011 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$814,000
|Summerlyn Sec4 Pb 67 Pg 25
|747 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$545,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6028 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$615,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6019 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,720,000
|Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105
|2127 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$522,500
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a Pb 40 Pg 47
|4536 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$803,670
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7779 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$440,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2167 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$330,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C111
|603 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000
|Belshire Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 111
|3054 Everleigh Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7892 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72
|1101 Downs Blvd #314
|Franklin
|37064
|$332,320
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|939 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,225
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1651 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,310,668
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7504 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,800,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8524 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,434,000
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6401 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$266,200
|College Grove Lions Club Pb 2 Pg 40
|6615 Lions Club Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$412,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1022 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74
|5978 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$289,900
|Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C004
|514 N Petway St #104
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,442,672
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1684 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|7339 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,090,000
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1203 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8119 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55
|1222 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$315,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|6019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Hernandez Bradley Pb 81 Pg 74
|Boston-theta Rd
|College Grove
|37046
Please join our FREE Newsletter