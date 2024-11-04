Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 14, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 14-18, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,000,000 2681 York Rd Nolensville 37135 $605,000 6232 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $720,000 Greenbelt Center Condos Pb 16 Pg 125 Block C004 130 Seaboard Ln #a-4 Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 5440 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $725,900 Castleberry Farm Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 56 7148 Locksley Ln Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Whetstone Ph 3 Pb 54 Pg 99 6350 Williams Grove Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,769,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 391 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $888,250 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 1012 Stuart Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8816 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $837,650 Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11 272 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $687,500 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1021 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $833,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2648 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $649,110 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3025 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,488,843 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7875 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Berkley Walk Pb 43 Pg 120 9509 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Benington Sec8 Pb 62 Pg 50 2637 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $841,265 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7780 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $3,900,000 Sonia John C Pb 80 Pg 54 2700 Mclemore Rd Franklin 37064 $506,990 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9005 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $2,185,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8538 Highland Rim Ct College Grove 37046 $800,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a Pb 40 Pg 46 2013 Pulley Pl Nolensville 37135 $2,650,000 Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113 105 Patricia Lee Ct Franklin 37069 $1,549,900 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 116 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $2,625,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8402 Six String Pvt Dr Franklin 37069 $689,000 Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102 1000 Hickory Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $572,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83 2751 New Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $5,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7247 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,879,000 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6056 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $355,000 7502 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $855,000 Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93 301 Green Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 503 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 4995 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $1,860,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 512 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,985,670 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4697 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $891,518 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3314 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 732 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $750,000 Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25 1026 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $683,000 Hays David Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3021 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37067 $1,830,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4672 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $426,040 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 906 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,775,000 Hadley Reserve Pb 67 Pg 147 108 Hadley Reserve Pvt Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,308,781 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 136 Watertown Dr Nolensville 37135 $499,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 Pb 37 Pg 20 1242 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,260,330 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 9118 Keats St Franklin 37064 $423,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8337 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,150,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 429 Herring Trl Nolensville 37135 $785,000 Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70 9310 Grist Mill Ct Brentwood 37027 $899,900 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9026 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 32 Pg 100 1055 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin 37069 $585,000 Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59 1060 Huntsman Cir Franklin 37064 $425,000 6245 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 1408 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $474,900 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1719 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $953,188 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1077 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $666,402 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 709 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $565,853 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 702 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $708,813 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 836 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,269,990 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2036 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $2,915,875 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1000 William St Franklin 37064 $876,543 Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70 9310 Grist Mill Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,795,500 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 114 9665 Stanfield Rd Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123 1015 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,230,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27 240 Bramerton Ct Franklin 37069 $1,180,000 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 5635 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $375,000 Cadet Homes Pb 78 Pg 67 105 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $320,000 Woodside Ph 1-b 6005 Dupont Cv Spring Hill 37174 $365,000 Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 21 7520 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $1,515,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 447 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Moon Thomas William Pb 74 Pg 125 5101 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $635,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2758 Trasbin Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $688,716 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2650 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $525,500 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 7138 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $977,338 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7908 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,181,243 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7860 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $390,000 Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72 2109 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $785,438 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2644 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $300,000 Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 19 1110 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $504,000 West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58 1253 Chickering Dr Franklin 37064 $909,000 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3000 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $600,000 Cameron Farms Sec 8 Pb 27 Pg 78 2701 Adobe Hills Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,108,167 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 251 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,065,900 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7553 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $3,900,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 5 Pb 3 Pg 24 8011 Vaden Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 305 Meadowglade Ln Franklin 37064 $1,080,000 Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 97 2208 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35 2011 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $814,000 Summerlyn Sec4 Pb 67 Pg 25 747 Eldon Ln Nolensville 37135 $545,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6028 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $615,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6019 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,720,000 Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105 2127 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $522,500 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a Pb 40 Pg 47 4536 Sawmill Pl Nolensville 37135 $803,670 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7779 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $440,000 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2167 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $330,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C111 603 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $715,000 Belshire Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 111 3054 Everleigh Place Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7892 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $425,000 Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72 1101 Downs Blvd #314 Franklin 37064 $332,320 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 939 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $3,500,225 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1651 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,310,668 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7504 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $3,800,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8524 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,434,000 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6401 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $266,200 College Grove Lions Club Pb 2 Pg 40 6615 Lions Club Rd College Grove 37046 $412,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1022 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74 5978 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $289,900 Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C004 514 N Petway St #104 Franklin 37064 $2,442,672 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1684 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 7339 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,090,000 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1203 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8119 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55 1222 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $315,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 6019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000 Hernandez Bradley Pb 81 Pg 74 Boston-theta Rd College Grove 37046

