Youth Leadership Franklin Kicks Off 2024 Season with Inspiring Retreat Day

Youth Leadership Franklin began its 2024 season with a Retreat Day, welcoming a new group of high school sophomores and juniors eager to develop their leadership potential.

The program’s kickoff event, Retreat Day, was designed to set the tone for a year of growth and collaboration. Participants engaged in interactive problem-solving activities, team-building exercises, and leadership style assessments, all within a fun and supportive atmosphere. The day culminated in an evening bonfire, fostering camaraderie and a deeper discussion about leadership.

Retreat Day highlights included:

● Assessing individual leadership styles.

● Participating in engaging problem-solving challenges.

● Building trust and teamwork through dynamic exercises.

This retreat not only prepared students for the months ahead but also created a strong

foundation for meaningful connections with peers and mentors.

About Youth Leadership Franklin

Youth Leadership Franklin is committed to empowering the leaders of tomorrow. By providing young individuals with the tools and experiences necessary to understand and influence their community, the program shaped future leaders who were informed, inspired, and ready to make a difference.

For more information about Youth Leadership Franklin and its 2024 program, please visit

https://www.youthleadershipfranklin.org/.

