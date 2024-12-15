Photo of the Day: December 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), and presenting sponsor American Airlines, brought more than 1,700 family members of our nation’s fallen heroes – children and surviving parent/guardians whose loved ones have lost their lives serving in the United States military – to Orlando for a special holiday retreat and healing experience at Walt Disney World (WDW) Resort to support these families and let them know we will never forget their family’s service and sacrifice.

Gary Sinise Foundation as Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise, along with American Airlines hosted a special sendoff ceremony at the Nashville International Airport for the families of fallen military heroes as they boarded the GSF Snowball Express for a healing retreat at Walt Disney World with special appearances from the Predators’ mascot, Snow White, Cinderella along with local first responders and service members who joined to salute these special families.

GSF supports thousands of families of our fallen military heroes year-round through empowerment workshops and regional community events, as well as their annual five-day Disney in December experience at WDW from December 7-11, where family members spend time together, honoring their fallen loved one while cultivating relationships and making special memories together in a warm, welcoming, and inclusive environment.

