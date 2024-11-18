Wrap Up Luxury from A Moment’s Peace: Spa Packages for Everyone on Your Holiday List

When it comes to holiday gifting, why not offer a memorable experience that will leave your loved ones feeling renewed and cherished? A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa offers an array of luxurious spa packages crafted to meet every need, making it easier than ever to give the gift of ultimate relaxation this holiday season. Here’s a closer look at what each spa package offers, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone on your list.

Full Day of Peace

Imagine gifting an entire day dedicated to unwinding and indulging. Our Full Day of Peace spa package includes a European Facial, a one-hour Swedish massage, a spa manicure and pedicure, and expert hair and makeup styling. It’s the ultimate transformation experience—a full six hours of pampering that’s guaranteed to leave them glowing from head to toe.

Queen for a Day

Our Queen for a Day spa package provides the ideal escape for the person on your holiday shopping list who deserves a royal retreat. With a body wrap, European facial, one-hour Swedish massage, and spa manicure and pedicure, this package delivers a luxurious and immersive spa experience that’s truly fit for royalty.

Moments of Peace

Gift a moment of tranquility in these busy holiday months with the Moments of Peace spa package. This four-hour session combines a European facial, a Swedish massage, a spa manicure, and a pedicure, offering a balanced blend of rejuvenation and relaxation. It’s a thoughtful choice for anyone who could use a restorative break.

Half Day of Peace

Even a few hours of peace can make a world of difference. Our Half Day of Peace spa package includes a European facial or Swedish massage, a spa manicure, and a pedicure—an ideal way to gift a refreshing mini-retreat to someone special.

Mini Spa Day

For those in need of a quick reset, the Mini Spa Day offers just that! A 30-minute Swedish massage, a 30-minute facial with a personalized skin analysis, and a spa manicure make this two-hour session a wonderful holiday gift of self-care for even the busiest loved ones.

Mothers “To Be”

The Mothers “To Be” package is a gentle, thoughtful gift for expecting moms. This spa package features a prenatal massage, a 30-minute facial, brow waxing, and a spa manicure and pedicure, offering pampering that caters to the unique needs of expectant mothers.

Gentleman’s Day of Peace

Relaxation knows no gender, and our Gentleman’s Day of Peace is designed with men in mind. This spa package features a European facial, a one-hour Swedish massage, and an express manicure and pedicure, making it an ideal gift for the men on your holiday gift list who could use a little downtime.

Why Gift a Spa Package from A Moment’s Peace?

When you gift a spa package experience, you’re not just giving a product—you’re gifting time, peace, and renewal. The spa’s luxurious ambiance, paired with the expert care of our staff, ensures your recipient will feel truly appreciated. Plus, each package can be customized with upgrades, like a Platinum Hydrafacial, for an added layer of indulgence.

This holiday season, offer your loved ones a lasting memory of relaxation and serenity. Call us today at (615) 224-0770 or visit us online to choose the perfect spa package or purchase a gift card, and let A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa bring warmth and wellness to their holiday.

