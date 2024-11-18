Mark Your Calendar for the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade 2024

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 2 pm.

The parade hasn’t announced its grand marshal for this year. Previous grand marshals for the parade include Wynonna Judd, Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn, and John Schneider riding in the General Lee.

Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations, but you can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cow, and there are always other celebrities who make surprise appearances.

Arrive early! The parade begins at 2pm Central Time and the only road through the village closes just before 2pm Central Time and will not reopen until the parade ends.

Check out our photos from the 2023 parade here.

