Spirit Airlines Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAVE) announced on November 18 that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) supported by a supermajority of Spirit’s loyalty and convertible bondholders on the terms of a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring. The restructuring is expected to reduce Spirit’s debt, provide increased financial flexibility, position Spirit for long-term success and accelerate investments providing Guests with enhanced travel experiences and greater value.

In connection with the RSA, Spirit has received backstopped commitments for a $350 million equity investment from existing bondholders and will complete a deleveraging transaction to equitize $795 million of funded debt. To implement the RSA, the Company has commenced a prearranged chapter 11 process in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”). Existing bondholders are also providing $300 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing, which, together with Spirit’s available cash reserves and cash provided by operations, is expected to further support the Company through the chapter 11 process.

Spirit expects to continue operating its business in the normal course throughout this prearranged, streamlined chapter 11 process. Guests can continue to book and fly without interruption and can use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal. The chapter 11 process itself will not impact Team Member wages or benefits, which are continuing to be paid and honored for those employed by Spirit. Vendors, aircraft lessors and holders of secured aircraft indebtedness will continue to be paid in the ordinary course and will not be impaired.

“I am pleased we have reached an agreement with a supermajority of both our loyalty and convertible bondholders on a comprehensive recapitalization of the Company, which is a strong vote of confidence in Spirit and our long-term plan,” said Ted Christie, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This set of transactions will materially strengthen our balance sheet and position Spirit for the future while we continue executing on our strategic initiatives to transform our Guest experience, providing new enhanced travel options, greater value and increased flexibility. I’m extremely proud of the Spirit team’s hard work and dedication, which is key to our sustained progress in advancing our business and delivering for our Guests.”

As part of the chapter 11 process, Spirit is filing a proposed Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”) that incorporates the agreed terms of the RSA and is subject to confirmation by the Court. The Company has received support from a supermajority of its loyalty and convertible bondholders and expects to emerge from a streamlined chapter 11 process in the first quarter of 2025.

In conjunction with the petition, Spirit has filed a series of first-day motions, which, once approved by the Court, will further facilitate the Company operating its business in the ordinary course during the streamlined chapter 11 process.

As a result of the chapter 11 filing, Spirit expects to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in the near term. The Company expects that its common stock will continue to trade in the over-the-counter marketplace through the chapter 11 process. The shares are expected to be cancelled and have no value as part of Spirit’s restructuring.

Additional Information

Additional information about the Company’s chapter 11 case, including access to Court filings and other documents related to the restructuring process, is available at https://dm.epiq11.com/SpiritGoForward or by calling Spirit’s restructuring information line at (888) 863-4889 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (971) 447-0326 (international). Additional information is also available at www.SpiritGoForward.com.

Advisors

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as the Company’s restructuring counsel, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor, and Perella Weinberg Partners LP is acting as investment banker.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal counsel and Evercore is acting as financial advisor to the ad hoc group of loyalty noteholders.

Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel and Ducera Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to the convertible bondholders.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email