Wintry Mix Sunday 1-5-2025, Followed by Bitter Cold

Looks like most of the frozen precip will be North of I-40 and the Plateau. Those thinking of heading north on Sunday might want to change plans. Bitter cold temperatures will accompany this front and will remain with us for the foreseeable future.

Bitter wind Chills and the possibility of icy road conditions remain a concern for the beginning of the work week.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday Showers. High near 52. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 35. South southeast wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

