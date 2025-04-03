4-3-2025 TORNADO WATCH Life Threatening Flooding

And here we go again…

Alright folks, another tornado event and now the flooding threat according to the NWS is “life threatening”.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, watches and warnings,

find your county here

This Afternoon Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 107 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1250 PM CDT THU APR 3 2025 TORNADO WATCH 107 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-015-017-021-023-027-037-039-041-043-047-049-055-069- 071-075-077-081-083-085-087-099-101-109-111-113-117-119-125-133- 135-137-141-147-149-151-157-159-165-169-181-187-189-040300- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0107.250403T1750Z-250404T0300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CANNON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CLAY DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FAYETTE FENTRESS GILES HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SCOTT SHELBY SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 125 PM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Omohundro Water Plant affecting Davidson County. For the Cumberland River...including Celina, OLD HICKORY DAM INFLOW FORECASTS, Penitentiary Branch, Carthage, Hunters Point, Edenwold, Hermitage, Pennington Bend, Omohundro Water Plant, Nashville, Bordeaux, Briley Pkwy At Cockrill Bend, Ashland City, Clarksville, Dover...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 730 AM CDT. && TNC037-041230- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0066.250403T1825Z-000000T0000Z/ /OMOT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ 125 PM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Cumberland River at Omohundro Water Plant. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Low lying areas along both sides of the river are inundated, including portions of Shelby Bottoms Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.2 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667 3622 8658 3612 8677 $$ Rose

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 108 PM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee... Whites Creek At Bordeaux affecting Davidson County. For the Nashville Metro Area...including Edenwold, Millersville, Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Nashville, Belle Meade Near Harding Place, Whites Creek, Bordeaux...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. && TNC037-040300- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0064.250403T1808Z-000000T0000Z/ /BORT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 108 PM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Whites Creek at Bordeaux. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water approaches the foundations of homes along Hamilton Ave in Bordeaux. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet and falling. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3620 8689 3626 8689 3634 8685 3634 8675 3624 8675 3617 8685 $$ Rose

Flood Warning

Flood Warning National Weather Service Nashville TN 106 PM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...The National Weather Service in Nashville TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee... Mill Creek Near Woodbine affecting Davidson County. For the Mill Creek...including Nolensville, Antioch, Woodbine, Blackman Road - Nashville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. && TNC037-040000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.W.0026.250403T1806Z-250406T2249Z/ /WBNT1.1.ER.250403T1524Z.250403T1700Z.250404T0000Z.UU/ 106 PM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mill Creek near Woodbine. * WHEN...Until 7 pm this evening * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of residential properties along Drummond Dr and the mobile home park on Philfre Ct near Murfreesboro Pike begins. Flooding of property continues along Wimpole Drive, Currey Road, and at the intersection of Old Glenrose Ave and Thompson Ln. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.6 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CDT Thursday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3618 8669 3607 8664 3592 8661 3592 8674 3604 8677 3616 8673 $$ Rose

Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning TNC021-037-043-083-085-125-147-161-165-031900- /O.NEW.KOHX.FF.W.0035.250403T1657Z-250403T1900Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Nashville TN 1157 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Cheatham County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Davidson County in middle Tennessee... Dickson County in middle Tennessee... Houston County in middle Tennessee... Humphreys County in middle Tennessee... Montgomery County in middle Tennessee... Robertson County in middle Tennessee... Stewart County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Sumner County in middle Tennessee... * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1157 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area in addition to heavy rainfall from overnight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Clarksville, Springfield, Dickson, Ashland City, Waverly, Camden, Dover, Erin, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, New Johnsonville, Ridgetop, McEwen, Cross Plains, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Joelton and Pleasant View. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3654 8803 3668 8807 3666 8785 3663 8785 3663 8784 3664 8654 3631 8676 3593 8793 3594 8800 3596 8802 3603 8800 3612 8792 3616 8792 3622 8795 3632 8796 3644 8806 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED $$ Barnwell

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1150 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County. For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CDT. && TNC037-041100- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0063.250403T1650Z-000000T0000Z/ /NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1150 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Water reaches the second grassy area of the riverfront landing and covers most of the recreation areas on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.8 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 33.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667 3622 8658 3612 8677 $$ LaRosa

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1148 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee... Harpeth River At Bellevue affecting Williamson and Davidson Counties. For the Harpeth River...including Kingston Springs, Bellevue... elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CDT. && TNC037-187-041100- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0062.250403T1648Z-250405T0000Z/ /BELT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ 1148 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Harpeth River at Bellevue. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding along the river impacts many roads including Old Harding Pike near Morton Mill Rd, Morton Mill Rd between Northridge Dr and Bay Cove Trl, Moran Rd, and Newsome Station Rd. Water also begins to impact properties adjacent to the river in the 7800 block of Hwy 100, on Old Natchez Trace near Sneed Rd, and reaches the Ensworth High School athletic structures and facilities. Water approaches properties on Temple Rd south of Hwy 100. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river will rise to 17.4 feet this evening. It will then fall to 6.4 feet Saturday evening. It will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall again on Monday. - Action stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3604 8704 3613 8700 3607 8688 3599 8688 3599 8695 $$ LaRosa

Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning TNC037-111-165-169-031945- /O.NEW.KOHX.FF.W.0034.250403T1643Z-250403T1945Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Nashville TN 1143 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Davidson County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Macon County in middle Tennessee... Sumner County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Trousdale County in middle Tennessee... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1143 AM CDT, Flash flooding is ongoing from rainfall overnight. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon and evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gallatin, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Westmoreland, Portland, Mitchellville, Cottontown, Oak Grove, Bethpage and Bledsoe Creek State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3632 8677 3641 8671 3641 8669 3643 8669 3647 8665 3650 8664 3664 8655 3665 8641 3664 8613 3635 8626 3634 8635 3636 8636 3634 8639 3630 8676 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED $$ LaRosa

Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning TNC021-037-043-081-119-149-165-187-189-031945- /O.NEW.KOHX.FF.W.0033.250403T1641Z-250403T1945Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Nashville TN 1141 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee... Davidson County in middle Tennessee... Southeastern Dickson County in middle Tennessee... Northeastern Hickman County in middle Tennessee... North Central Maury County in middle Tennessee... Northwestern Rutherford County in middle Tennessee... Southern Sumner County in middle Tennessee... Williamson County in middle Tennessee... Western Wilson County in middle Tennessee... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, Flash flooding is ongoing from rainfall overnight. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon and evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Franklin, Gallatin, Lebanon, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs and Lakewood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3631 8677 3637 8628 3635 8628 3633 8626 3631 8627 3630 8626 3631 8625 3617 8618 3594 8660 3578 8720 3610 8744 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE $$ LaRosa

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-041200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Dickson, Byrdstown, Brentwood, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Franklin, Kingston Springs, New Johnsonville, Gallatin, McEwen, Clifton, Dover, Linden, Lafayette, Celina, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, Centerville, Columbia, Hartsville, Springfield, Hohenwald, Nashville, Ashland City, Tennessee Ridge, Lobelville, Gainesboro, Waverly, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Erin, South Carthage, Waynesboro, and Hendersonville 1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$ Cravens

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 936 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee... Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County. For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM CDT. && TNC037-040845- /O.NEW.KOHX.FL.Y.0061.250403T1436Z-000000T0000Z/ /DONT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 936 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Stones River near Donelson. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Portions of the Stones River Greenway between Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Road are inundated. At 23.0 feet, Sections of the Stones River Greenway are impassable between Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Road, and low lying areas along the river are inundated near the park on Jackson Downs Blvd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.4 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3619 8667 3620 8662 3616 8660 3614 8667

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email