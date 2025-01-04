Tennessee Ranks Fifth in U-Haul’s Top Growth States for 2024

Tennessee is the No. 5 growth state of 2024, according to U-Haul® Growth Index data analyzing one-way customer transactions during the past year. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Volunteer State has been a top 10 U-Haul growth state. It also ranked fifth in 2023.

South Carolina climbs three spots to dethrone Texas for the top growth spot.

U-Haul customers coming to Tennessee accounted for 50.6% of all one-way traffic in and out of the state (49.4% departures) last year.

Looking at year-over-year changes, U-Haul arrivals into Tennessee fell 1% while departures also fell 1% as overall moving traffic slowed in 2024.

U-Haul ranks growth states according to each state’s net gain (or loss) of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box® portable moving container transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

“A lot of people are moving here because of how pro-business our government is,” said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Area District Vice President. “Tennessee is a great place to start a business with the low tax burden. We continue to see people moving in, and U-Haul is actively working on getting permits for multiple new facilities across the state to address growing demand.

“People here are friendly. We say hello to someone when they pass you on the street. I think Southern charm goes a long way and appeals to a lot of people. Tennessee is just a good place to live, and there is a lot to do.”

Tennessee’s notable leading growth cities include (in alphabetical order): Athens, Brentwood, Bristol, Clarksville, Cleveland, Cookeville, Crossville, Franklin, Greeneville, Hendersonville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Knoxville, La Vergne, Lebanon, Madison, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Pigeon Forge, Shelbyville and White House.

North Carolina and Florida are also among the top five growth states for 2024. It’s the same top five from 2023, but in a slightly different order.

California ranks 50th for the fifth year in a row with the largest net loss of one-way U-Haul customers. Oklahoma (+30), Indiana (+19) and Maine (+18) are the biggest risers YOY, while Colorado (-31), Nevada (-24), Wyoming (-22) and New Mexico (-21) saw the biggest slides.

Find past growth rankings and reports at uhaul.com/about/migration.

