Nashville International Airport Announces Temporary Closure of Gate D6 for Concourse D Extension 

Nashville International Airport®, (BNA®), announced that Gate D6 will be temporarily out of service beginning Monday, January 6, 2025, due to construction work related to the Concourse D extension under the New Horizon expansion plan.

Gate D6 will reopen on April 24, 2025, with the new Gate D7. The Concourse D extension, which includes the construction of additional gates D8 through D11, along with new concessions and amenities, is slated for completion by July 2025.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email