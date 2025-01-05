Photo of the Day: January 5, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In case you missed it. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Beef-A-Roo with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The new restaurant, located at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill, adds to the city’s expanding dining options.

