Winter Storm Warning Time Change, Roads Expected To Worsen

From the NWS Nashville:

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1136 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2025 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-110300- /O.EXT.KOHX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-250111T0300Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Gallatin, Waverly, Smyrna, Pulaski, Waynesboro, Lobelville, McMinnville, Nashville, Altamont, Tullahoma, Columbia, La Vergne, Smithville, McEwen, Hartsville, Brentwood, Hendersonville, Woodbury, Centerville, South Carthage, Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Lebanon, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Erin, New Johnsonville, Lewisburg, Lafayette, Mount Juliet, Clarksville, Franklin, Linden, Dickson, Goodlettsville, Clifton, Gordonsville, Carthage, Hohenwald, Coalmont, Springfield, Murfreesboro, Lawrenceburg, Manchester, and Dover 1136 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow and sleet accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, as well as a light glaze from ice south of I-40, closer to the AL/TN state line. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions even after the warning ends. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

