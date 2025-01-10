Winter Storm Warning Time Change, Roads Expected To Worsen

By
Clark Shelton
-

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, Live traffic updates and school and business closures find your county here

From the NWS Nashville:

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1136 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2025

TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-110300-
/O.EXT.KOHX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-250111T0300Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-
Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Gallatin, Waverly, Smyrna, Pulaski,
Waynesboro, Lobelville, McMinnville, Nashville, Altamont,
Tullahoma, Columbia, La Vergne, Smithville, McEwen, Hartsville,
Brentwood, Hendersonville, Woodbury, Centerville, South Carthage,
Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Lebanon, Ashland City, Kingston
Springs, Erin, New Johnsonville, Lewisburg, Lafayette, Mount
Juliet, Clarksville, Franklin, Linden, Dickson, Goodlettsville,
Clifton, Gordonsville, Carthage, Hohenwald, Coalmont,
Springfield, Murfreesboro, Lawrenceburg, Manchester, and Dover
1136 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2025

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Additional snow and sleet accumulations between 1 and 3
  inches, as well as a light glaze from ice south of I-40, closer to
  the AL/TN state line.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions even after the warning
  ends. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Grace Arlene Knowles
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here