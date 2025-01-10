OBITUARY: George Mason Beasley, Jr.

George Mason Beasley, Jr., 80, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on December 15, 2024, in Franklin, TN. George was born in Logansport, IN to George Mason Beasley, Sr. and Mary Williamson on March 28, 1944.

He attended Manatee High School in Brandenton, FL (class of 1962) and then graduated from University of South Florida in 1975, where he studied advertising and film production. George was also a member of Mensa International.

He worked at the Government Accountability Office and Department of Defense for all of his career. He married Carol Shap on October 3, 2004 in Olney, MD.

In his youth, George served in the army for 6 years, and during his station in Germany developed a passion for racing sports cars. George’s time on the track not only brought him joy, but also inspired his son, Jack who followed in his footsteps and began racing go karts.

George is preceded in death by parents George and Mary Beasley, and aunts Betty Van Horn and M. Roslyn Beasley and uncle Nathaniel Beasley.

George is survived by his loving wife, Carol Shap; his sons and daughter Joshua “Jack” Beasley, and wife, Michelle, Jonathan Shap and wife Karen, Marc Shap and wife Alexandra, and Sabrina Hogan; sister Carole Kinduell Davis; and beloved grandchildren Jackson, Ethan, Sidney, Alice, Levi, Henry, and Jonas.

In keeping with George’s wishes, a private memorial service will take place. Memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.

The family of George wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Drs. and close friends, Elisabeth Lucas, Alexandra Morath, Alberto Hernandez and Yuliet Mendez.