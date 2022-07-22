Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Friday- Saturday, July 22-23
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years.
Most recently, it has made its home on the town square. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for our weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee.
Find more information here.
2Pickin’ in Park- Harvey Park
Saturday, July 23, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
4001 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill
Pickin’ in the Park outdoor music series at Harvey Park! Bring chairs, blankets, food, and beverage, while enjoying an evening of music.
3Brentfest at Crockett Park
Saturday, July 23, 5 pm – 8:30 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood A second round of the popular Brentfest is set to rock Crockett Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 5 – 9 p.m. The free outdoor festival will feature live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks, and a beer garden. The event will go on rain or shine, and admission is free.
4Source One Five Godspell Production
Friday – Sunday, July 22-24
Academy Park, 120 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
Godspell follows a small group of people as they explore different parables by using a wide variety of storytelling techniques. An exciting blend of song and dance, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage.
Buy tickets here.
5Music City Brewer’s Festival
Saturday, July 23, 5 pm – 9 pm
Music City Walk of Fame, 121 4th Avenue South, Nashville
Taste from over 40 different local, regional and national breweries, seltzers and spirits while enjoying live music at Nashville’s Original Beer Festival! Food available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks, plus fun. Lots and lots of fun to benefit The Nashville Humane Association!
Buy tickets here.