Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Bluegrass Along the Harpeth

Friday- Saturday, July 22-23

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years.

Most recently, it has made its home on the town square. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for our weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee.

Find more information here.