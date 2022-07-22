Nashville Actress, Who Appeared in ‘Elvis’ Movie, is Found Dead

A local actress who appeared in the new ‘Elvis’ biopic was found dead in Nashville.

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in ‘Elvis’ has died at the age of 44. She also perfomed with Doja Cat on the soundtrack and most recently at Coachella.

According to WPLN, Dukureh graduated from Fisk University with a theater degree and Trevecca Nazerene with a degree in education. At one time, she taught second grade at Buena Vista Elementary in Metro Schools.

According to Metro Police, “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children.”