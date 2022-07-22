Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2022. Find more entertainment news here!
August 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
- Lightyear
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”
August 5
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Old Dogs
- LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere
August 10
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
- I Am Groot – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”
August 12
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere – Episode 1
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 “No Drama”
August 19
August 24
- Blackish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2
August 26
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Europe From Above (S2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
- Andor – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306 “Color War”
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3