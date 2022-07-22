Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2022. Find more entertainment news here!

August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere – Episode 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 “No Drama”

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31