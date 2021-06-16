Williamson Medical Group Adds Physician to Nolensville Clinic

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) affiliate Williamson Medical Group (WMG) is expanding its Nolensville clinic with the addition of internal medicine physician Don Patterson. The WMG Nolensville clinic is located at 7216 Nolensville Road, suite 200.

“WMG is proud to welcome Dr. Patterson as a new provider in Nolensville,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “We remain committed to establishing quality medical care options throughout the region. With his robust background in adult medicine, Dr. Patterson will make an excellent addition to our team.”

Patterson is board-certified in internal medicine and holds a medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Baptist Hospital (now known as Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown) in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s clear to me that WMG is committed to providing a stable medical home for patients; it’s not a ‘hello-and-goodbye’ environment,” said Patterson. “One of the most rewarding things about being a physician is getting to know your patients for a long time, and I look forward to establishing lasting relationships in and around Nolensville.”

Patterson is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 615-791-2300.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.