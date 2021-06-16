City of Spring Hill Hiring New Finance Director

By
Williamson Source
-
spring hill finance director

The City of Spring Hill, Tennessee, is seeking to hire a new Finance Director under the general supervision of the City Administrator and Assistant City Administrator.

This employee plans and directs the disbursement and accounting of revenues and expenditures for the City. Work involves supervision of the budget, purchasing, accounting, general revenue collections, and payroll operations.

This employee must exercise considerable independent judgment and initiative in planning and directing the fiscal control system. Work is performed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principals, established municipal finance procedures, local ordinances and state and federal statutes governing the responsibilities of local government accountants.

Work is evaluated through conferences, reports, and an independent audit of financial records.

Read full job description and apply here

