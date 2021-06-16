Cool Off with the Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake

By
Press Release
-
Chick fil A
photo from Chick fil A

Chick-fil-A® restaurants are kicking off summertime with the return of a customer favorite, the Peach Milkshake available in restaurants now but only for a limited time.

The hand-spun Milkshake combines the Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry*. The Icedream treat was inspired by Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy’s dairy treat recipe which had a classic, old-fashioned vanilla taste. The Peach Milkshake was introduced to menus in 2009 and has become a sweet summer tradition for guests.

“We’re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake,” said Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “It’s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite.”

For more information on how Chick-fil-A restaurants are working to serve guests safely, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid/serving-you-safely.

 *Whipped cream and cherry toppings are not offered with Delivery orders.

