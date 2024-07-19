Williamson County Responds to Crowdstrike Technology Outage

Williamson County is monitoring the global network issue affecting information technology infrastructure. At 12:30 Friday morning, staff in the county 911 center detected a disruption of several internet connectivity functions. This disruption did not affect the public’s ability to call 911, and Information Technology personnel quickly mobilized to identify and mitigate the issue.

County 911 service has continued to function with no loss of call-taking or emergency response throughout the connectivity issues. As always, the public should not “test call” 911.

The county maintains a comprehensive Continuity of Government and Continuity of Operations Plan and has activated those plans in response to the outages to mitigate impacts, prioritize restoration, and ensure the continued function of essential services.

Currently, the county is assessing impacts to systems and processes; however there likely will be disruptions or delays for some public-facing services. A portion of functionality is back online; however, service for some offices may not yet be available. We will share additional information as it becomes available.

For more information about the Office of Public Safety, visit https://williamsonready.org/2036/Public-Safety.

