Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 19, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 12-19, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
7/17/2024Bright Spot CleaningCleaning ServiceCaspian Drive Fairview Tn
7/15/2024Chris Woods Construction Co. IncConstructionDeuplex Road Spring Hill Tn
7/15/2024Craig AndersonStvrAsh Dr Franklin Tn
7/18/2024Empty S10Short Term RentalBlazer Hill Lane Franklin Tn
7/15/2024La Franklin Tn Llc Dba Lightbridge AcademyDaycareLongpoint Way Franklin Tn
7/17/2024Level Of LivinApparel SalesWandering Cr Franklin Tn
7/18/2024Priest ConstructionHeating And Air UnitsRonald Dr Franklin Tn
7/12/2024Serenity Pools And Spas LlcPool And Spa ServicesClearview Dr Fairview Tn
7/18/2024Shakedown AutoSelling Automotive PartsMallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
7/15/2024Sparkling Homes Company LlcCleaningBoyd Mill Ave N Franklin Tn
7/17/2024Welcome Corps U S ASponsor RefugeesBrienville St Nolensville Tn
