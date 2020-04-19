The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for March 2020.

March 2020 Highlights:

  • The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $539,000
  • Residential plus condo closings: 484
  • Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 35
  • Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Arrington ($813,038), Brentwood ($810,000), and College Grove ($628,597)

March 2020 Williamson County Real Estate StatsTop 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in March:

Franklin – 178
Spring Hill – 70
Nolensville – 61

