The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for March 2020.
March 2020 Highlights:
- The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $539,000
- Residential plus condo closings: 484
- Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 35
- Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Arrington ($813,038), Brentwood ($810,000), and College Grove ($628,597)
Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in March:
Franklin – 178
Spring Hill – 70
Nolensville – 61
Advertisement