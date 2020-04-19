More than 20 Ramsey Solutions team members, wearing full protective masks and gloves, pumped gas for 168 Nashville and Franklin healthcare workers last Monday morning. The tanks of gas were paid for by Ramsey Solutions to recognize healthcare workers’ service during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Ramsey team members were stationed at the Exxon at 3400 West End to fill the tanks of Vanderbilt and Saint Thomas healthcare workers and the Mapco at 1501 Murfreesboro Rd to fill the tanks of Williamson Medical Center healthcare workers.

“We’ve found the cure for fear is generosity,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “This is one small way for us to say, ‘thank you,’ to the people working tirelessly to help others in our community.”

As another way to locally give back, Ramsey Solutions collected canned food for One Generation Away and GraceWorks last week by hosting a donation drop-off site at its headquarters.

