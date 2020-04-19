As life has become more and more virtual these past few weeks, everything from church services to doctor appointments has shifted to virtual online meeting platforms. Brentwood Morning Rotary has followed suit, holding meetings online via the online meeting platform Zoom.

Rotary is an international service organization with five chapters here in Williamson County. Brentwood Morning Rotary celebrated it’s 20th anniversary last year, and wasn’t about to be stifled by “Safer at Home” The group typically meets at City Café in the Brentwood Place shopping center on Franklin Road every Tuesday morning at 7:00am. But since March 24th, they’ve been meeting virtually instead, and the group continues to be able to coordinate community service projects and live up to its “service above self” motto despite the headwinds of COVID-19.

“We want to carry on as best we can, and use the online meetings to keep club members connected so we can keep having an impact on the community,” the Club’s President Cheri Hammond shared. “We were one of the first Rotary Clubs to resume meetings online, and now others are doing it, too.”

Members of the Club have been able to stay connected, share news and information with each other, and even facilitate community service projects. At its last meeting, a Club member had received a donation of hand sanitizer from Tennessee Distillery in Columbia, and needed to get it routed to where it could do the most good. Another member had just learned about two local healthcare businesses in dire need, and was able to make the connection. Another member shared that he is part of a group sewing courtesy masks and donating them; others were then able to spread the word.

The Club has experienced a learning curve with virtual meetings, for sure. “Some of our members are not as tech-savvy as others, so we’ve been helping each other learn how to use Zoom,” one Club member said. “But since everyone wants to stay connected, they’ve made the effort and it’s really paid off, even to the point where we hope it becomes a permanent part of our meetings for those who can’t make it in person.”

The Club is inviting anyone interested in learning more about Rotary to join the Zoom meeting this Tuesday at 7:00am. Here is how to join:

If you already have Zoom, just click: https://zoom.us/j/737503964

If not, either download the Zoom app to your phone, or go to Zoom.us

Click JOIN A MEETING

Use the Meeting ID 737-503-964

Announce yourself as a guest

Here is where you can find more information about Brentwood Morning Rotary:

Website: http://brentwoodmorningrotary.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodMorningRotaryClub

Brentwood Morning Rotary meets every Tuesday from 7:00-8:00am.