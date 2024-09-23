Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 3, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 3-6, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $690,000 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 4005 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,435,000 Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 18 1760 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1361 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $3,989,675 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1608 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $529,900 Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92 2859 Maple Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,675,000 Stockett Creek Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 65 1085 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $545,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 1079 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $4,185,000 Sullivan Property Pb 60 Pg 88 3061 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $345,000 Jodrey Norma C Pb 36 Pg 88 7367 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $602,500 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112 800 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $684,900 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9033 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,625,000 Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137 207 Derby Glen Ln Brentwood 37027 $625,000 Grove Sec12 Pb 72 Pg 71 8101 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 501 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $313,500 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C059 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7 Franklin 37064 $1,925,000 Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 81 9258 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1760 Dean Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1764 Dean Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $509,625 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 221 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $1,461,487 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7083 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,115,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2201 Grace Point Ct Franklin 37064 $851,870 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 241 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $376,500 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2122 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,390,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 2646 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131 1856 Devon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $914,135 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 239 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $980,646 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7896 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $554,709 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7022 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $935,409 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 237 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,157,659 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1302 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $796,469 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1085 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $854,463 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 854 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,130 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2068 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $987,102 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1065 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,032,473 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1097 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $761,250 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1708 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $909,990 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1060 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $644,764 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 705 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $581,983 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 701 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $606,473 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 699 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $705,326 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 850 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $674,372 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 848 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $879,900 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2323 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3198 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $969,000 Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56 2033 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $1,043,000 Breezeway Section 01 Pb 51 Pg 128 2018 Georgian Cir Franklin 37067 $515,000 Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33 105 Westfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 2091 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $1,356,422 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6000 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 7029 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $974,625 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7327 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $963,420 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1030 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7558 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $550,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 89 2301 Lance Ln Spring Hill 37174 $289,000 Wiley Circle Pb 5 Pg 59 7312 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $1,171,991 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1186 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $609,000 Hester Pb 38 Pg 43 7315 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $400,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 696 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $548,500 Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135 1050 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,400,000 9725 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97 312 Belle Vista Ct Franklin 37064 $550,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2507 Preston Way Spring Hill 37174 $437,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C002 1515 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $315,000 Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece Pb 65 Pg 142 7209 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $2,025,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 9204 Bradbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $505,000 Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121 130 Cordail St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 59 Pg 86 6215 Merlot Ct Franklin 37064 $504,920 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5494 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $695,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 59 204 Overlook Dr Franklin 37069 $480,000 1001 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,542,500 Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130 504 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136 2105 Apollo Dr Franklin 37069 $905,000 Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80 1760 Biscayne Dr Franklin 37067 $779,000 Burkitt Place Ph 2h Pb 54 Pg 42 8245 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,474,900 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7019 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $857,765 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7241 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $715,000 Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104 1100 Brandon Dr Franklin 37064 $560,000 Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100 2692 Foxtrot Dr Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 School Heights Pb 5 Pg 78 7305 Bethshears Rd Fairview 37062 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 501 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Kenaum Subd 1035 Magic Mountain Ln Nolensville 37135 $306,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,090,606 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 100 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $978,657 June Lake Ph1 Podc Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 233 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,775,000 2021 Rocky Springs Pvt Ln Nolensville 37135 $900,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1516 Puryear Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,355,522 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5036 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $869,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3006 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $745,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7908 Pine St Fairview 37062 $1,092,000 Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128 2017 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,325,000 Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113 107 Carolina Close Dr Franklin 37069 $4,400,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7086 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,159,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 132 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $395,000 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 301 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $659,000 Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101 201 Gateway Ct Franklin 37069 $1,750,000 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 106 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $1,215,000 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 24 1384 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville 37135 $950,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2501 Upper Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92 907 Briarwood Crest Nashville 37221 $1,218,990 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2005 Landry Place Franklin 37067 $907,692 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1064 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $805,750 1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B Franklin 37069 $672,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C079 1621 Old Fowlkes Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 217 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Iroquois Meadows Pb 6 Pg 46 6363 Chickering Cir Nashville 37215 $1,750,000 Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 107 1030 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $499,900 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7001 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $769,900 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 4024 Pendleton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,350,000 Centennial Bus Park Pb 30 Pg 74 4095 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $420,000 6051 Rural Plains Cir 202 Franklin 37064 $900,000 7305 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $750,000 3166 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $899,900 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 2017 Heflin Ln Franklin 37069 $400,000 4043 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,299,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 469 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $1,485,000 Waterford Pb 11 Pg 71 6330 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027

