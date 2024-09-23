Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 3, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from September 3-6, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$690,000Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 174005 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,435,000Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 181760 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$765,000Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191361 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$3,989,675Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411608 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$529,900Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922859 Maple CirThompsons Station37179
$1,675,000Stockett Creek Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 651085 Stockett DrNashville37221
$545,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 421079 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$4,185,000Sullivan Property Pb 60 Pg 883061 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$345,000Jodrey Norma C Pb 36 Pg 887367 Taylor RdFairview37062
$602,500Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112800 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$684,900Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559033 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,625,000Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137207 Derby Glen LnBrentwood37027
$625,000Grove Sec12 Pb 72 Pg 718101 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64501 Rowan StFranklin37064
$313,500Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0591011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7Franklin37064
$1,925,000Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 819258 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$850,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071760 Dean RdThompsons Station37179
$600,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071764 Dean RdThompsons Station37179
$509,625Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16221 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$1,461,487Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247083 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,115,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132201 Grace Point CtFranklin37064
$851,870June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113241 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$376,500Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192122 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$1,390,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1192646 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$400,000Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 1311856 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$914,135June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113239 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$980,646Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247896 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$554,709Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357022 Sully CtFairview37062
$935,409June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113237 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$1,157,659Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481302 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$796,469Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481085 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$854,463Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47854 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,250,130Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162068 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$987,102Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481065 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,032,473Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481097 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$761,250Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221708 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$909,990Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481060 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$644,764Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47705 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$581,983Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47701 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$606,473Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47699 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$705,326Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47850 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$674,372Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47848 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$879,900Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332323 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503198 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$969,000Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 562033 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$1,043,000Breezeway Section 01 Pb 51 Pg 1282018 Georgian CirFranklin37067
$515,000Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33105 Westfield DrFranklin37064
$1,020,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 1432091 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$1,356,422Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396000 Congress DrFranklin37064
$800,0007029 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$974,625Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467327 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$963,420Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361030 Boundary StFranklin37064
$2,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557558 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$550,000Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 892301 Lance LnSpring Hill37174
$289,000Wiley Circle Pb 5 Pg 597312 Wiley CirFairview37062
$1,171,991Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051186 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$609,000Hester Pb 38 Pg 437315 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$400,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74696 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$548,500Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 1351050 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,400,0009725 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97312 Belle Vista CtFranklin37064
$550,000Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192507 Preston WaySpring Hill37174
$437,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0021515 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$315,000Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece Pb 65 Pg 1427209 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$2,025,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1109204 Bradbury CtBrentwood37027
$505,000Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121130 Cordail StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 59 Pg 866215 Merlot CtFranklin37064
$504,920High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525494 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$695,000Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 59204 Overlook DrFranklin37069
$480,0001001 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,542,500Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130504 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$475,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 1362105 Apollo DrFranklin37069
$905,000Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 801760 Biscayne DrFranklin37067
$779,000Burkitt Place Ph 2h Pb 54 Pg 428245 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$1,474,900Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577019 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$857,765Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327241 Richvale DrFairview37062
$715,000Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 1041100 Brandon DrFranklin37064
$560,000Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 1002692 Foxtrot DrSpring Hill37174
$375,000School Heights Pb 5 Pg 787305 Bethshears RdFairview37062
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69501 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Kenaum Subd1035 Magic Mountain LnNolensville37135
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,090,606June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113100 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$978,657June Lake Ph1 Podc Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113233 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$1,775,0002021 Rocky Springs Pvt LnNolensville37135
$900,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541516 Puryear PlBrentwood37027
$1,355,522Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395036 Congress DrFranklin37064
$869,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173006 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$745,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467908 Pine StFairview37062
$1,092,000Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1282017 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,325,000Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113107 Carolina Close DrFranklin37069
$4,400,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537086 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,159,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119132 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$395,000Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66301 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$659,000Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101201 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$1,750,000Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45106 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$1,215,000Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 241384 Jersey Farm RdNolensville37135
$950,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622501 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92907 Briarwood CrestNashville37221
$1,218,990Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512005 Landry PlaceFranklin37067
$907,692Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481064 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$805,7501200 Old Hillsboro Rd BFranklin37069
$672,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C0791621 Old Fowlkes DrBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150217 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$1,500,000Iroquois Meadows Pb 6 Pg 466363 Chickering CirNashville37215
$1,750,000Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 1071030 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$499,900Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137001 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$769,900Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 374024 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$2,350,000Centennial Bus Park Pb 30 Pg 744095 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$420,0006051 Rural Plains Cir 202Franklin37064
$900,0007305 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$750,0003166 Southall RdFranklin37064
$899,900Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 922017 Heflin LnFranklin37069
$400,0004043 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,299,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112469 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$1,485,000Waterford Pb 11 Pg 716330 Waterford DrBrentwood37027

