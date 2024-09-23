Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 3, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 3-6, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$690,000
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|4005 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,435,000
|Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 18
|1760 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1361 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,989,675
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1608 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$529,900
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2859 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,675,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 65
|1085 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$545,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|1079 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,185,000
|Sullivan Property Pb 60 Pg 88
|3061 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000
|Jodrey Norma C Pb 36 Pg 88
|7367 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$602,500
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112
|800 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$684,900
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9033 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,625,000
|Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137
|207 Derby Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000
|Grove Sec12 Pb 72 Pg 71
|8101 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|501 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$313,500
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C059
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000
|Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 81
|9258 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1760 Dean Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1764 Dean Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$509,625
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|221 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,461,487
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7083 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,115,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2201 Grace Point Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$851,870
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|241 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$376,500
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2122 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,390,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|2646 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 1 Pb 18 Pg 131
|1856 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$914,135
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|239 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$980,646
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7896 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$554,709
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7022 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$935,409
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|237 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,157,659
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1302 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$796,469
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1085 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$854,463
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|854 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,130
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2068 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$987,102
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1065 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,032,473
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1097 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$761,250
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1708 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$909,990
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1060 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$644,764
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|705 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$581,983
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|701 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$606,473
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|699 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,326
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|850 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$674,372
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|848 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$879,900
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2323 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3198 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$969,000
|Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56
|2033 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,043,000
|Breezeway Section 01 Pb 51 Pg 128
|2018 Georgian Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000
|Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33
|105 Westfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|2091 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,356,422
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6000 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|7029 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$974,625
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7327 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$963,420
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1030 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7558 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$550,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4 Pb 21 Pg 89
|2301 Lance Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$289,000
|Wiley Circle Pb 5 Pg 59
|7312 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,171,991
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1186 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$609,000
|Hester Pb 38 Pg 43
|7315 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$400,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|696 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$548,500
|Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135
|1050 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,400,000
|9725 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97
|312 Belle Vista Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2507 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$437,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C002
|1515 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$315,000
|Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece Pb 65 Pg 142
|7209 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,025,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|9204 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$505,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121
|130 Cordail St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Stags Leap Sec 3b Pb 59 Pg 86
|6215 Merlot Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$504,920
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5494 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$695,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 59
|204 Overlook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000
|1001 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,542,500
|Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130
|504 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136
|2105 Apollo Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$905,000
|Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80
|1760 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$779,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 2h Pb 54 Pg 42
|8245 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,474,900
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7019 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$857,765
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7241 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$715,000
|Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104
|1100 Brandon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100
|2692 Foxtrot Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|School Heights Pb 5 Pg 78
|7305 Bethshears Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|501 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Kenaum Subd
|1035 Magic Mountain Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,090,606
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|100 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$978,657
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|233 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,775,000
|2021 Rocky Springs Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1516 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,355,522
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5036 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$869,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3006 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7908 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,092,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128
|2017 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,325,000
|Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113
|107 Carolina Close Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,400,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7086 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,159,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|132 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$395,000
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|301 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$659,000
|Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101
|201 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,750,000
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|106 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,215,000
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 24
|1384 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2501 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92
|907 Briarwood Crest
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,218,990
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2005 Landry Place
|Franklin
|37067
|$907,692
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1064 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$805,750
|1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B
|Franklin
|37069
|$672,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C079
|1621 Old Fowlkes Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|217 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Iroquois Meadows Pb 6 Pg 46
|6363 Chickering Cir
|Nashville
|37215
|$1,750,000
|Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 107
|1030 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7001 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,900
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|4024 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,350,000
|Centennial Bus Park Pb 30 Pg 74
|4095 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$420,000
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|7305 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000
|3166 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|2017 Heflin Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000
|4043 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|469 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,485,000
|Waterford Pb 11 Pg 71
|6330 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter