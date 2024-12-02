Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 12-15, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $972,434 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 268 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $935,777 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 860 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $209,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C055 801 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,152,134 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4005 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $842,445 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7784 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $1,135,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1940 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Sullivan H W Pb 30 Pg 109 7312 Aden Rd Fairview 37062 $540,000 Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118 5025 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $3,300,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9204 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $1,094,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8053 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $393,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 775 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $179,200 Benevento East Ph4 Sec2 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $933,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7912 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $470,000 Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96 1490 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $399,900 Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 101 7210 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $547,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7936 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $359,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C103 1015 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $348,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #c-107 Franklin 37064 $872,468 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7733 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $761,680 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7721 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $1,050,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123 93 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $1,047,506 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5089 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,800,000 2335 Ariana Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $7,100,000 Mckays Mill Sec 23 Rev 1 Pb 44 Pg 110 2100 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,137,500 Mckays Mill Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 35 1620 Flanders Ct Franklin 37067 $1,465,000 Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130 1841 William Campbell Ct Franklin 37064 $650,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 772 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $750,000 Carters Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $447,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 21 7310 Dogwood Dr Fairview 37062 $600,000 Waters Edge Echelon 2088 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $784,990 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1043 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,072,029 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 866 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $836,966 Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17 7440 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $760,000 Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144 3445 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,670,432 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7204 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $896,587 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3275 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,465,000 Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130 1837 William Campbell Ct Franklin 37064 $1,465,000 Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130 1835 William Campbell Ct Franklin 37064 $228,107 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 600 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,994,999 Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 6 5089 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $985,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6409 Wildwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000 Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76 4649 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000 Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45 6381 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $500,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90 3396 Redmon Hill Nolensville 37135 $960,000 Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57 165 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $150,000 Lake Forest Pb 2 Pg 70 7159 Ccc Rd Fairview 37062 $919,000 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1054 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3520 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3302 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,841,670 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3115 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38 6086 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 1006 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $4,099,999 Kemp Pb 59 Pg 76 4561 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Magnolia Vale Reserve @ Pb 42 Pg 73 9650 Magnolia Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $699,900 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $769,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3104 Brimstead Dr Franklin 37064 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 781 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,533,898 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1022 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $865,000 Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35 200 Hatton Pl Franklin 37067 $682,870 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3023 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,022,246 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 225 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 Magli Campbell Pb 62 Pg 73 4907 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $899,420 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1012 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $785,000 Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45 2117 Bucolic Ct Nolensville 37135 $325,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 900 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin 37064 $700,000 4431 Long Ln Franklin 37064 $425,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114 420 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $776,000 Mcculloch Tyler Paul Pb 75 Pg 102 5519 Sycamore St Franklin 37064 $1,149,900 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 2054 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108 509 Barrington Dr Franklin 37067 $950,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3081 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3229 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 1019 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21 5144 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $969,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 21 Pg 61 1004 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $1,825,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 8121 Maryland Ln Brentwood 37027 $595,000 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 4001 Flatwater St Franklin 37064 $590,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8023 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $710,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55 457 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $2,750,000 Treemont 109 Treemont Ln Franklin 37069 $1,100,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 630 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $1,675,000 Windsor Park Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 13 613 Eton Ct Franklin 37064 $2,175,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6201 Lynch Ln College Grove 37046 $3,351,251 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8598 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $732,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 106 Zinnia Ln Franklin 37064 $340,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #133 Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 63 161 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $899,000 Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64 6021 Temple Rd Nashville 37221 $3,400,000 Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25 9029 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,845,035 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1001 William St Franklin 37064 $970,000 Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89 2032 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72 2504 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,156,585 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5463 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $930,000 Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5 140 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $3,112,500 Witherspoon Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 121 9267 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 Legends Ridge Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 43 824 Legends Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $892,300 Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88 529 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $42,500,000 Keele Larry W 5845 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $705,500 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8091 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $900,000 Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property 119 Trinity Rd Franklin 37064

