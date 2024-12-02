Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 12-15, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$972,434
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|268 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$935,777
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|860 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$209,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C055
|801 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,152,134
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4005 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$842,445
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7784 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,135,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1940 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Sullivan H W Pb 30 Pg 109
|7312 Aden Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|5025 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,300,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9204 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,094,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8053 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$393,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|775 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$179,200
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec2
|Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$933,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7912 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96
|1490 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,900
|Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 101
|7210 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$547,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7936 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$359,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C103
|1015 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$348,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #c-107
|Franklin
|37064
|$872,468
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7733 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$761,680
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7721 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,050,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123
|93 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,047,506
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5089 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000
|2335 Ariana Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$7,100,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 23 Rev 1 Pb 44 Pg 110
|2100 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,137,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 35
|1620 Flanders Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,465,000
|Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130
|1841 William Campbell Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|772 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000
|Carters
|Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$447,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 21
|7310 Dogwood Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|Waters Edge Echelon
|2088 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$784,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1043 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,072,029
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|866 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$836,966
|Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7440 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$760,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144
|3445 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,670,432
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7204 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$896,587
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3275 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,465,000
|Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130
|1837 William Campbell Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,000
|Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130
|1835 William Campbell Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$228,107
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|600 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,994,999
|Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 6
|5089 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$985,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6409 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000
|Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76
|4649 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45
|6381 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$500,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90
|3396 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|37135
|$960,000
|Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57
|165 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000
|Lake Forest Pb 2 Pg 70
|7159 Ccc Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$919,000
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1054 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3520 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3302 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,841,670
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3115 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38
|6086 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|1006 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,099,999
|Kemp Pb 59 Pg 76
|4561 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Magnolia Vale Reserve @ Pb 42 Pg 73
|9650 Magnolia Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,900
|Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$769,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3104 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|781 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,533,898
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1022 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35
|200 Hatton Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$682,870
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3023 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,022,246
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|225 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|Magli Campbell Pb 62 Pg 73
|4907 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$899,420
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1012 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45
|2117 Bucolic Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$325,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|900 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|4431 Long Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|420 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$776,000
|Mcculloch Tyler Paul Pb 75 Pg 102
|5519 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,149,900
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|2054 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108
|509 Barrington Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3081 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3229 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|1019 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21
|5144 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$969,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 21 Pg 61
|1004 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,825,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|8121 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$595,000
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|4001 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8023 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55
|457 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000
|Treemont
|109 Treemont Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|630 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,675,000
|Windsor Park Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 13
|613 Eton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,175,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6201 Lynch Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,351,251
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8598 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$732,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|106 Zinnia Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #133
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 63
|161 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,000
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64
|6021 Temple Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,400,000
|Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25
|9029 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,845,035
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1001 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$970,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89
|2032 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2504 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,156,585
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5463 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$930,000
|Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5
|140 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,112,500
|Witherspoon Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 121
|9267 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 43
|824 Legends Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$892,300
|Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88
|529 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$42,500,000
|Keele Larry W
|5845 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,500
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8091 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property
|119 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
