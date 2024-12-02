Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 12-15, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$972,434Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143268 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$935,777Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143860 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$209,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C055801 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,152,134Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784005 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$842,445Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217784 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$1,135,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091940 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$300,000Sullivan H W Pb 30 Pg 1097312 Aden RdFairview37062
$540,000Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1185025 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$3,300,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729204 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$1,094,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068053 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$393,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69775 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$179,200Benevento East Ph4 Sec2Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$933,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067912 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$470,000Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 961490 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$399,900Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 1017210 Wiley CirFairview37062
$547,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067936 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$359,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C1031015 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$348,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #c-107Franklin37064
$872,468Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217733 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$761,680Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217721 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$1,050,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 12393 Poplar StFranklin37064
$1,047,506High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525089 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,800,0002335 Ariana Pvt LnArrington37014
$7,100,000Mckays Mill Sec 23 Rev 1 Pb 44 Pg 1102100 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,137,500Mckays Mill Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 351620 Flanders CtFranklin37067
$1,465,000Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 1301841 William Campbell CtFranklin37064
$650,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93772 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$750,000CartersColumbia PkFranklin37064
$447,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 217310 Dogwood DrFairview37062
$600,000Waters Edge Echelon2088 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$784,990Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161043 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,072,029Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143866 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$836,966Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 177440 Atwater CirFairview37062
$760,000Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 1443445 Colebrook DrThompsons Station37179
$1,670,432Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277204 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$896,587Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503275 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,465,000Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 1301837 William Campbell CtFranklin37064
$1,465,000Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 1301835 William Campbell CtFranklin37064
$228,107Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31600 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,994,999Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 65089 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$985,000Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566409 Wildwood DrBrentwood37027
$3,200,000Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 764649 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$600,000Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 456381 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$500,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 903396 Redmon HillNolensville37135
$960,000Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57165 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$150,000Lake Forest Pb 2 Pg 707159 Ccc RdFairview37062
$919,000Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171054 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513520 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503302 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,841,670Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053115 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,100,000Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 386086 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 81006 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$4,099,999Kemp Pb 59 Pg 764561 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$2,150,000Magnolia Vale Reserve @ Pb 42 Pg 739650 Magnolia Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$699,900Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$769,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033104 Brimstead DrFranklin37064
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69781 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,533,898Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731022 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$865,000Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35200 Hatton PlFranklin37067
$682,870Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143023 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$1,022,246June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113225 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000Magli Campbell Pb 62 Pg 734907 Main StSpring Hill37174
$899,420Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361012 Boundary StFranklin37064
$785,000Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 452117 Bucolic CtNolensville37135
$325,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98900 Vintage Green Ln 301Franklin37064
$700,0004431 Long LnFranklin37064
$425,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114420 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$776,000Mcculloch Tyler Paul Pb 75 Pg 1025519 Sycamore StFranklin37064
$1,149,900Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 82054 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Barrington Pb 20 Pg 108509 Barrington DrFranklin37067
$950,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643081 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363229 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$540,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 421019 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$2,250,000Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 215144 Walnut Park DrBrentwood37027
$969,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 21 Pg 611004 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$1,825,000Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 528121 Maryland LnBrentwood37027
$595,000Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 714001 Flatwater StFranklin37064
$590,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298023 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$710,000Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55457 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$2,750,000Treemont109 Treemont LnFranklin37069
$1,100,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84630 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$1,675,000Windsor Park Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 13613 Eton CtFranklin37064
$2,175,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296201 Lynch LnCollege Grove37046
$3,351,251Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118598 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$732,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136106 Zinnia LnFranklin37064
$340,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #133Franklin37064
$1,150,000Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 63161 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$899,000Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 646021 Temple RdNashville37221
$3,400,000Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 259029 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,845,035Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921001 William StFranklin37064
$970,000Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 892032 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$1,650,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722504 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179
$1,156,585High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975463 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$930,000Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5140 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$3,112,500Witherspoon Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 1219267 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$2,600,000Legends Ridge Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 43824 Legends Glen CtFranklin37069
$892,300Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88529 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$42,500,000Keele Larry W5845 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$705,500Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308091 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$900,000Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property119 Trinity RdFranklin37064

