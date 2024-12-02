OBITUARY: Dawn Tara Boeing Barbee

Dawn Tara Boeing Barbee, age 51, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Dawn was born on September 18, 1973, to Phillip Edward Boeing and the late Carol Harper Boeing in Nashville, TN.

Dawn grew up in Nashville and attended John Overton High School where she participated in cheerleading and held numerous leadership positions. After graduating in 1991, she attended Lipscomb University and MTSU where she received a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Science and graduated with honors in 1996.

On May 25, 1996, Dawn married the love of her life, Craig Anthony Barbee. In September of 1997, their first child Grace Harper was born followed by Anna-Caroline Ruth in 2000.

Dawn worked as a preschool teacher at the Promiseland Program at Fellowship Bible Church for over a decade. She truly loved working with children, teaching and showing them God’s love. She had a heart for worshiping the Lord, both through song and dance. Prayer for others was an important part of her daily life, and she devoted much of her time praying for those who were hurting and in need.

Dawn is preceded in death by her mother, Carol Harper Boeing; her aunt, Beverly Joan Humphrey; her grandmothers, Wilma Harper and Ruth Boeing.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Craig Anthony Barbee; her daughters, Grace Harper Barbee and Anna-Caroline Ruth Barbee; her brother, Chris Andrew Boeing (Angie); her father, Phillip Edward Boeing; her nieces, Amanda Noel Boeing and Emily Rose Boeing.

Dawn’s visitation will be on December 7, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm. Funeral service/Celebration of life will begin at 2 pm at Spring Hill Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Schwieterman officiating. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PKD Foundation in memory of Dawn Boeing Barbee at pkdcure.org.

