Williamson County Property Transfers July 22, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $270,000 Bfe Llc Partition Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $250,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C109 1607 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5 422 Sims Ln Franklin 37069 $560,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7007 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $625,000 Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 8 4018 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $1,181,981 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7887 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,795,695 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1038 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,246,122 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3548 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $372,000 Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88 7109 Harding Dr Fairview 37062 $675,000 Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14 916 Inglenook Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,027,400 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1036 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $540,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1218 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $271,000 7001 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $5,500,000 Troubadour Sec8 Pb 81 Pg 24 8013 George Jones Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $685,000 Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87 120 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $2,503,333 1011 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin 37069 $739,290 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7771 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $455,000 Valley Green Pb 5 Pg 41 7461 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $775,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1948 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000 Fast Pace Medical 2725 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,374,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2760 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $828,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10 2034 Goose Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $2,410,367 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1680 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 202 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $450,000 Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12 1707 Ginger Way Spring Hill 37174 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3023 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $632,045 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 413 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142 9412 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 2097 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $760,000 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 34 9746 Northfork Dr Brentwood 37027 $529,900 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2899 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station 37179 $899,500 Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62 605 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $259,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7007 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $899,900 Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7 149 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $1,373,748 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3334 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $699,000 Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 149 2704 Lindsey Ct Franklin 37064 $975,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1010 Alice Springs Cir Primm Springs 38476 $371,300 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3000 William St Franklin 37064 $823,715 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3009 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 56 7140 Locksley Ln Fairview 37062 $1,461,340 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6054 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,153,580 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1024 William St Franklin 37064 $528,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1813 Elizabeth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,500,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134 628 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 546 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $729,000 Les Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $729,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 75 1293 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $585,000 Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 123 3145 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18 201 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $1,355,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2936 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $849,900 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 514 Hodges Ct Franlklin 37067 $928,035 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7736 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $255,920 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042 601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6 Franklin 37064 $489,485 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3017 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $456,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 401 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $497,800 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3250 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $834,900 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 1065 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $529,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-c Pb 18 Pg 22 2043 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 Pb 61 Pg 89 630 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $2,703,434 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5050 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $264,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1509 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $869,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3018 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $264,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1503 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $264,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1497 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $848,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b Pb 59 Pg 38 2167 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $264,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1527 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $264,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1521 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $724,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 7043 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $550,000 Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102 1205 Hickory Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $264,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1515 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $325,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #163 Franklin 37064 $900,000 Lockwood Glen Sec9 Pb 71 Pg 112 463 Dewar Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 3320 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,395,000 Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65 1732 Surrey Dr Brentwood 37027 $490,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3013 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $689,900 Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 67 2133 Grand St Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5 223 Winter Hill Rd Franklin 37069 $900,000 Burgess Sam Pb 79 Pg 59 7415 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $250,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3206 Arundel Ln Thompsons Stations 37179 $900,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118 396 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,460,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7025 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $508,000 Prescott Place 64 Anston Park Franklin 37069 $447,500 Riverstone Homes Llc Pb 69 Pg 125 Lane Rd College Grove 37046 $485,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8099 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,840,000 Cool Springs East Sec 23 Pb 30 Pg 34 107 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $774,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7211 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $770,450 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7427 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $329,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151 7208 Icarus Ct Fairview 37062 $635,000 Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91 1725 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,950,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1107 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 619 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7090 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7094 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,900 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2040 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $885,000 Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47 1400 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $770,066 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2630 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 103 Jill Ct Franklin 37064 $975,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16 Pb 58 Pg 26 108 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $662,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1311 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $525,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 906 Idlewild Ct Franklin 37064 $1,575,000 Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130 1839 William Campbell Ct Franklin 37064 $1,232,074 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7891 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $765,000 College Grove 8769 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,261,230 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 441 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,347,651 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7056 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $397,911 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1705 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,575,000 Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130 1839 William Campbell Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1206 Choctaw Trl Brentwood 37027 $740,500 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2841 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $570,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1712 Southwick Dr Franklin 37064 $765,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56 3054 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $830,000 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 1007 Howland St Franklin 37064 $775,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3221 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,331,257 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6042 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $688,000 Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32 506 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $900,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128 337 Rosebud Cir Franklin, 37064 $615,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1304 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $473,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1460 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $998,828 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 358 Tulley Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,650,000 Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 96 1399 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $719,900 Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25 2082 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,249,900 Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89 209 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $375,000 5447 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $305,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C066 1004 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $200,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042 601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6 Franklin 37064 $845,000 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 407 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,875,000 Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73 1750 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $494,234 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3009 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,034,849 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9260 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $838,332 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3305 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Linville Tracy Pb 76 Pg 124 1741 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,615,580 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7212 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 5200 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $580,000 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2044 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37067

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email