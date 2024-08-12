Williamson County Property Transfers July 22, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$270,000
|Bfe Llc Partition
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$250,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C109
|1607 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5
|422 Sims Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$560,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7007 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000
|Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 8
|4018 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,181,981
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7887 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,795,695
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1038 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,246,122
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3548 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$372,000
|Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88
|7109 Harding Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14
|916 Inglenook Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,027,400
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1036 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1218 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$271,000
|7001 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,500,000
|Troubadour Sec8 Pb 81 Pg 24
|8013 George Jones Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$685,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87
|120 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,503,333
|1011 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$739,290
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7771 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$455,000
|Valley Green Pb 5 Pg 41
|7461 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1948 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Fast Pace Medical
|2725 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,374,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2760 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$828,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10
|2034 Goose Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,410,367
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1680 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|202 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000
|Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12
|1707 Ginger Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3023 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$632,045
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|413 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142
|9412 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|2097 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$760,000
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 34
|9746 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$529,900
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2899 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,500
|Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62
|605 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$259,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7007 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7
|149 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,373,748
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3334 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 149
|2704 Lindsey Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1010 Alice Springs Cir
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$371,300
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3000 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$823,715
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3009 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 56
|7140 Locksley Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,461,340
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6054 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,153,580
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1024 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$528,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1813 Elizabeth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,500,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134
|628 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|546 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$729,000
|Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$729,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 75
|1293 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000
|Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 123
|3145 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18
|201 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,355,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2936 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$849,900
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|514 Hodges Ct
|Franlklin
|37067
|$928,035
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7736 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$255,920
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,485
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3017 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$456,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|401 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$497,800
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3250 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$834,900
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|1065 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$529,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-c Pb 18 Pg 22
|2043 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 Pb 61 Pg 89
|630 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,703,434
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5050 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1509 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$869,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3018 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1503 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1497 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$848,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b Pb 59 Pg 38
|2167 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$264,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1527 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1521 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$724,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|7043 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102
|1205 Hickory Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1515 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #163
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec9 Pb 71 Pg 112
|463 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|3320 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,395,000
|Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65
|1732 Surrey Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3013 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$689,900
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 67
|2133 Grand St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5
|223 Winter Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000
|Burgess Sam Pb 79 Pg 59
|7415 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$250,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3206 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Stations
|37179
|$900,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118
|396 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,460,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7025 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$508,000
|Prescott Place
|64 Anston Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$447,500
|Riverstone Homes Llc Pb 69 Pg 125
|Lane Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$485,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8099 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,840,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 23 Pb 30 Pg 34
|107 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$774,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7211 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$770,450
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7427 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$329,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151
|7208 Icarus Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$635,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91
|1725 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,950,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1107 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|619 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7090 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7094 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2040 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$885,000
|Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47
|1400 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,066
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2630 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|103 Jill Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16 Pb 58 Pg 26
|108 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$662,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1311 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|906 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,575,000
|Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130
|1839 William Campbell Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,232,074
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7891 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$765,000
|College Grove
|8769 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,261,230
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|441 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,347,651
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7056 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$397,911
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1705 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,575,000
|Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 130
|1839 William Campbell Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1206 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,500
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2841 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$570,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1712 Southwick Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56
|3054 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|1007 Howland St
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3221 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,331,257
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$688,000
|Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32
|506 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128
|337 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin,
|37064
|$615,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1304 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$473,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1460 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$998,828
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|358 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,650,000
|Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 96
|1399 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$719,900
|Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25
|2082 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,249,900
|Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89
|209 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000
|5447 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$305,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C066
|1004 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|407 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,875,000
|Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73
|1750 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$494,234
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3009 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,034,849
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9260 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$838,332
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3305 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Linville Tracy Pb 76 Pg 124
|1741 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,615,580
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7212 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|5200 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2044 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
