Williamson County Property Transfers July 22, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$270,000Bfe Llc PartitionFairview BlvdFairview37062
$250,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1091607 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,060,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5422 Sims LnFranklin37069
$560,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277007 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$625,000Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 84018 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$1,181,981Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247887 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,795,695Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731038 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,246,122Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133548 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$372,000Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 887109 Harding DrFairview37062
$675,000Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14916 Inglenook CtNolensville37135
$1,027,400Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361036 Boundary StFranklin37064
$540,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941218 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$271,0007001 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$5,500,000Troubadour Sec8 Pb 81 Pg 248013 George Jones Pvt LnArrington37014
$685,000Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87120 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$2,503,3331011 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklin37069
$739,290Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217771 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$455,000Valley Green Pb 5 Pg 417461 Cox PkFairview37062
$775,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071948 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$550,000Fast Pace Medical2725 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,374,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32760 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$828,000Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 102034 Goose Creek DrFranklin37064
$2,410,367Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121680 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$550,000Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45202 Stable RdFranklin37069
$450,000Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 121707 Ginger WaySpring Hill37174
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143023 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$632,045Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14413 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$1,325,000Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1429412 Gentlewind DrBrentwood37027
$1,375,0002097 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$760,000Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 349746 Northfork DrBrentwood37027
$529,900Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562899 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons Station37179
$899,500Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62605 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$259,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477007 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$899,900Polk Place Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 7149 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$1,373,748Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973334 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$699,000Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 1492704 Lindsey CtFranklin37064
$975,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971010 Alice Springs CirPrimm Springs38476
$371,300Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393000 William StFranklin37064
$823,715Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143009 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$675,000Castleberry Farm Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 567140 Locksley LnFairview37062
$1,461,340Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396054 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,153,580Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921024 William StFranklin37064
$528,000Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191813 Elizabeth CtSpring Hill37174
$2,500,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134628 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154546 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$729,000Les Hughes RdFairview37062
$729,000Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 751293 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$585,000Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 1233145 Langley DrFranklin37064
$800,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 18201 Verde Meadow DrFranklin37067
$1,355,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362936 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$849,900Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59514 Hodges CtFranlklin37067
$928,035Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217736 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$255,920Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6Franklin37064
$489,485Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503017 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$456,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85401 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$497,800Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503250 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$834,900Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 591065 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$529,900Forrest Crossing Sec 3-c Pb 18 Pg 222043 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,100,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 Pb 61 Pg 89630 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$2,703,434Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415050 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$264,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111509 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$869,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173018 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$264,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111503 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$264,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111497 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$848,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b Pb 59 Pg 382167 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$264,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111527 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$264,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111521 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$724,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 147043 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$550,000Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 1021205 Hickory Ridge DrFranklin37064
$264,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111515 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$325,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #163Franklin37064
$900,000Lockwood Glen Sec9 Pb 71 Pg 112463 Dewar DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 993320 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,395,000Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 651732 Surrey DrBrentwood37027
$490,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503013 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$689,900Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 672133 Grand StNolensville37135
$400,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5223 Winter Hill RdFranklin37069
$900,000Burgess Sam Pb 79 Pg 597415 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$250,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363206 Arundel LnThompsons Stations37179
$900,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118396 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$1,460,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367025 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$508,000Prescott Place64 Anston ParkFranklin37069
$447,500Riverstone Homes Llc Pb 69 Pg 125Lane RdCollege Grove37046
$485,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238099 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,840,000Cool Springs East Sec 23 Pb 30 Pg 34107 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$774,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357211 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$770,450Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617427 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$329,000Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 1517208 Icarus CtFairview37062
$635,000Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 911725 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$1,950,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411107 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$840,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96619 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417090 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417094 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812040 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$885,000Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 471400 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$770,066June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132630 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$825,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137103 Jill CtFranklin37064
$975,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16 Pb 58 Pg 26108 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$662,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941311 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$525,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122906 Idlewild CtFranklin37064
$1,575,000Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 1301839 William Campbell CtFranklin37064
$1,232,074Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247891 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$765,000College Grove8769 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,261,230June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113441 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$1,347,651Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247056 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$397,911Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531705 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,575,000Historic Magnolia Hall Pb 82 Pg 1301839 William Campbell CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111206 Choctaw TrlBrentwood37027
$740,500Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872841 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$570,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531712 Southwick DrFranklin37064
$765,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 563054 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$830,000Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 951007 Howland StFranklin37064
$775,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753221 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,331,257Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$688,000Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32506 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$900,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128337 Rosebud CirFranklin,37064
$615,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941304 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$473,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241460 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$998,828Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34358 Tulley CtNolensville37135
$1,650,000Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 961399 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$719,900Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 252082 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$1,249,900Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89209 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$375,0005447 Carters Creek PkThompsons Station37179
$305,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0661004 Granville RdFranklin37064
$200,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6Franklin37064
$845,000Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8407 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$1,875,000Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 731750 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$494,234Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503009 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$3,034,849Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119260 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$838,332Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223305 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Linville Tracy Pb 76 Pg 1241741 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,615,580Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277212 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$1,375,000Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 565200 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$580,000Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582044 Township Pvt DrFranklin37067

