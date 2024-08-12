OBITUARY: Bettye ‘Suzie’ Suzanne McIntosh

Bettye “Suzie” Suzanne McIntosh, born on November 14, 1939, in Madison, TN, found eternal peace on August 10, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. She was surrounded by the love of her family as she peacefully passed away.

Suzie, lovingly known by her family and friends, was a dedicated homemaker and took immense pride in her role as a caregiver and nurturer.

Suzie’s journey was marked by significant milestones, including graduating with honors at Madison High School. She was born to Joe David Hester and Majorie McKinley Hester, both of whom have now passed. Suzie, born of Navajo descent as Princess Dancing Eyes, has now been reunited with her parents.

Notably, Suzie’s life was beautifully interwoven with that of Gerald McIntosh, her devoted husband of 65 years. Their love stood the test of time, echoing a rare and remarkable companionship that inspired all who knew them. Suzie was also blessed with two sons, Rocky McIntosh and the late Rusty McIntosh, whom she cherished dearly.

Beyond her roles within her family, Suzie had a passion for various hobbies and interests, and was an avid lover of all animals. She found joy in tending to her garden, engaging in skilled seamstress work, and landscaping with the Bobcat excavator. She always brought a smile to others with her skills.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Suzie’s life at the visitation scheduled for August 14, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN. The funeral service will take place the following day, August 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the same location, with the burial ceremony to follow at 3:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Suzie’s proudest accomplishment was undoubtedly her enduring marriage of 65 years, a testament to unwavering love and commitment. In her passing, she leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and dedication that will forever be treasured by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

As we bid farewell to Bettye “Suzie” Suzanne McIntosh, may we find comfort in the cherished memories she leaves behind and carry forward the values of love and resilience that defined her life. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

