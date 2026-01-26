Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 5, 2026

See where houses and property sold from January 5-9, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $735,000 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 401 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $515,000 Wyngate Est Ph 8 Rev Pb 39 Pg 105 2005 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 7111 Harrison Dr Fairview 37062 $375,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7125 Sutton Pl Fairview 37062 $999,999 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 102 Cardiff Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 6341 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove 37046 $1,795,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 3458 Overhill Gardens Pvt Franklin 37064 $1,039,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 7006 Thunderhead Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,057,790 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 7005 Thunderhead Way Spring Hill 37174 $807,960 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 2012 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $925,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92 5001 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $20,000 Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 88 2009 Valley Forge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,900,000 Sen Pb 40 Pg 69 100 Ralston Ln Franklin 37064 $14,031,707 Mallory Park Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 23 1565 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $710,000 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7225 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $599,999 6212 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 213 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $2,418,750 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $800,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 122 4800 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $330,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7113 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,115,000 Cole Robert Prop Pb 31 Pg 8 2000 Far Fara Way Brentwood 37027 $369,900 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #94 Franklin 37064 $1,035,000 Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31 804 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $430,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2104 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3066 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $350,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C030 601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-2 Franklin 37064 $2,445,000 Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89 5025 Buds Farm Ln E Franklin 37064 $1,843,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 524 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood, 37027 $365,000 Landings @ Preston Park 152 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $3,810,000 Marlowe Pb 86 Pg 114 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $575,000 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $920,000 Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11 282 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $880,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 250 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $2,199,990 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 1832 Dartmouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,350,000 4296 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,499,990 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8103 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $665,000 Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34 7135 Donald Wilson Dr Fairview 37062 $310,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C019 118 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,533,550 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5151 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,728,026 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7244 Florim Ct Fairview 37062 $1,455,820 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7224 Severide St Fairview 37062 $1,250,400 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7251 Florim Ct Fairview 37062 $1,178,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8530 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $365,000 Tollgate Village Condos 2000 Newark Ln F-200 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,330,000 Kings Chapel Sec 4b Pb 59 Pg 144 4058 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $812,500 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $470,000 Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96 1443 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $285,000 Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118 305 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $440,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1133 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,210,000 Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 117 2311 Lucerne Ln Franklin 37064 $279,900 7139 Anderson Rd Fairview 37062 $1,220,000 Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42 7018 Willowick Dr Brentwood 37027 $659,900 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2517 Tisdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,482,437 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1018 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $382,250 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2741 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17 2110 Barrel Creek Pvt Trl Franklin 37064 $325,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C019 118 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,475,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 3067 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $845,000 2028 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $970,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 425 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $3,125,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9499 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 518 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $1,016,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 22 Pg 55 1089 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $1,280,000 River Landing Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 79 1434 Mentelle Dr Franklin 37069 $945,000 Ruegger Werner Pb 85 Pg 120 5018 Haven Hollow Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119 642 Post Oak Cir Brentwood 37027 $734,900 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2064 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $910,000 Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47 8011 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $605,000 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 60 6191 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,559,000 Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 146 9479 Helston Ct Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 5079 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $843,000 7427 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,130,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Pb 69 Pg 111 424 Martingale Dr Franklin 37067 $880,000 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138 143 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $10,500,000 Shwc Llc Pb 82 Pg 27 1381 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $3,000,000 Chapelwood Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 53 225 Chapelwood Dr Franklin 37069 $16,000,000 Meacham Harding Pb 27 Pg 85 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000 Tate James O 7068 Nolensville Rd Brentwood 37027 $819,500 Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 22 Pg 149 324 Julianna Cir Franklin 37064 $640,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 36 316 Bobby Dr Franklin 37069 $17,000,000 4400 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $835,000 Burkitt Village Ph1 Pb 57 Pg 78 2186 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $679,990 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7507 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,950,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 358 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,312,500 Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 90 9449 Waterfall Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,980,000 Carters Pb 81 Pg 64 2563 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $350,000 S & W Fairview Partners Pb 85 Pg 37 7434 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $559,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1702 Catalpa Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $710,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85 2999 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $2,100,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 321 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Mclemore Farms Sec 2-a Pb 27 Pg 125 2803 Cale Ct Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18 6502 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $1,250,000 Crockett Cove Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 4 8303 Victory Trl Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 128 1623 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,121,667 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2190 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,850,000 Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73 1742 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,310,270 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 400 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $678,188 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 113 Morris St Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113 6689 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $2,400,000 Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17 2021 Vista Creek Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $656,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3022 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,825,000 Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 102 1236 Monarch Way Brentwood 37027 $1,222,748 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3063 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $825,000 Eckenstine Wendy 1759 Fry Rd Thompsons Station 37179

