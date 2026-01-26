Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 5, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from January 5-9, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$735,000Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128401 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$515,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Rev Pb 39 Pg 1052005 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$425,0007111 Harrison DrFairview37062
$375,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187125 Sutton PlFairview37062
$999,999June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143102 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,0006341 Mcdaniel RdCollege Grove37046
$1,795,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1393458 Overhill Gardens PvtFranklin37064
$1,039,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127006 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$1,057,790August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127005 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$807,960Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1252012 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$925,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 925001 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$20,000Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 882009 Valley Forge CtArrington37014
$1,900,000Sen Pb 40 Pg 69100 Ralston LnFranklin37064
$14,031,707Mallory Park Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 231565 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$710,000Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327225 Richvale DrFairview37062
$599,9996212 Arno RdFranklin37064
$500,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57213 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$2,418,750Coleman RdFranklin37064
$800,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 1224800 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$330,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557113 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,115,000Cole Robert Prop Pb 31 Pg 82000 Far Fara WayBrentwood37027
$369,900Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #94Franklin37064
$1,035,000Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31804 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$430,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762104 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643066 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$350,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C030601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-2Franklin37064
$2,445,000Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 895025 Buds Farm Ln EFranklin37064
$1,843,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154524 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood,37027
$365,000Landings @ Preston Park152 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$3,810,000Marlowe Pb 86 Pg 114Carl RdFranklin37064
$575,000Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$920,000Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11282 Noah DrFranklin37064
$880,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137250 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$2,199,990Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 371832 Dartmouth DrBrentwood37027
$3,350,0004296 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,499,990Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828103 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$665,000Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 347135 Donald Wilson DrFairview37062
$310,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C019118 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,533,550High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135151 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,728,026Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447244 Florim CtFairview37062
$1,455,820Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447224 Severide StFairview37062
$1,250,400Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447251 Florim CtFairview37062
$1,178,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238530 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$365,000Tollgate Village Condos2000 Newark Ln F-200Thompsons Station37179
$1,330,000Kings Chapel Sec 4b Pb 59 Pg 1444058 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$812,500Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$470,000Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 961443 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$285,000Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118305 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$440,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141133 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,210,000Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 1172311 Lucerne LnFranklin37064
$279,9007139 Anderson RdFairview37062
$1,220,000Willowick Pb 12 Pg 427018 Willowick DrBrentwood37027
$659,900Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912517 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$1,482,437Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251018 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$382,250Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642741 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$2,500,000Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 172110 Barrel Creek Pvt TrlFranklin37064
$325,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C019118 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,475,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 533067 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$845,0002028 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$970,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108425 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$3,125,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469499 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$570,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142518 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$1,016,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 22 Pg 551089 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$1,280,000River Landing Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 791434 Mentelle DrFranklin37069
$945,000Ruegger Werner Pb 85 Pg 1205018 Haven Hollow Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,150,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119642 Post Oak CirBrentwood37027
$734,900Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582064 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$910,000Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 478011 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$605,000Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 606191 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$1,559,000Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 1469479 Helston CtBrentwood37027
$765,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 615079 Donovan StFranklin37064
$843,0007427 S Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$1,130,000Cedarmont Valley Est Pb 69 Pg 111424 Martingale DrFranklin37067
$880,000Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138143 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$10,500,000Shwc Llc Pb 82 Pg 271381 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$3,000,000Chapelwood Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 53225 Chapelwood DrFranklin37069
$16,000,000Meacham Harding Pb 27 Pg 85Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$900,000Tate James O7068 Nolensville RdBrentwood37027
$819,500Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 22 Pg 149324 Julianna CirFranklin37064
$640,000Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 36316 Bobby DrFranklin37069
$17,000,0004400 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$835,000Burkitt Village Ph1 Pb 57 Pg 782186 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$679,990Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177507 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,950,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46358 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,312,500Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 909449 Waterfall RdBrentwood37027
$4,980,000Carters Pb 81 Pg 642563 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$350,000S & W Fairview Partners Pb 85 Pg 377434 Liberty RdFairview37062
$559,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691702 Catalpa CtThompsons Station37179
$710,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 852999 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$2,100,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27321 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Mclemore Farms Sec 2-a Pb 27 Pg 1252803 Cale CtFranklin37064
$2,300,000White Deer Pb 62 Pg 186502 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$1,250,000Crockett Cove Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 48303 Victory TrlBrentwood37027
$850,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 1281623 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$1,121,667Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702190 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,850,000Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 731742 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$2,310,270Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79400 Drummond StFranklin37064
$678,188Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38113 Morris StFranklin37064
$1,225,000Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 1136689 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$2,400,000Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 172021 Vista Creek Pvt LnFranklin37064
$656,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083022 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$1,825,000Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 1021236 Monarch WayBrentwood37027
$1,222,748Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253063 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$825,000Eckenstine Wendy1759 Fry RdThompsons Station37179

