Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 5, 2026

Property transfers from January 5-9, 2026, Williamson County
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$735,000
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|401 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Rev Pb 39 Pg 105
|2005 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|7111 Harrison Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$375,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7125 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$999,999
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|102 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|6341 Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,795,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|3458 Overhill Gardens Pvt
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,039,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7006 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,057,790
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7005 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$807,960
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|2012 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92
|5001 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$20,000
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 88
|2009 Valley Forge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,900,000
|Sen Pb 40 Pg 69
|100 Ralston Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$14,031,707
|Mallory Park Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 23
|1565 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$710,000
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7225 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$599,999
|6212 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|213 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,418,750
|Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 122
|4800 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$330,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7113 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,115,000
|Cole Robert Prop Pb 31 Pg 8
|2000 Far Fara Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$369,900
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #94
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,035,000
|Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31
|804 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$430,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2104 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3066 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C030
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,445,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89
|5025 Buds Farm Ln E
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,843,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|524 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood,
|37027
|$365,000
|Landings @ Preston Park
|152 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,810,000
|Marlowe Pb 86 Pg 114
|Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$920,000
|Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11
|282 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|250 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,199,990
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|1832 Dartmouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,350,000
|4296 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,499,990
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8103 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000
|Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34
|7135 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$310,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C019
|118 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,533,550
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5151 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,728,026
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7244 Florim Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,455,820
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7224 Severide St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,250,400
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7251 Florim Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,178,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8530 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$365,000
|Tollgate Village Condos
|2000 Newark Ln F-200
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,330,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 4b Pb 59 Pg 144
|4058 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$812,500
|Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96
|1443 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$285,000
|Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118
|305 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1133 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,210,000
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 117
|2311 Lucerne Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$279,900
|7139 Anderson Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,220,000
|Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42
|7018 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$659,900
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2517 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,482,437
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1018 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$382,250
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2741 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17
|2110 Barrel Creek Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C019
|118 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,475,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|3067 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|2028 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$970,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|425 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,125,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9499 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|518 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,016,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 22 Pg 55
|1089 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,280,000
|River Landing Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 79
|1434 Mentelle Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$945,000
|Ruegger Werner Pb 85 Pg 120
|5018 Haven Hollow Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119
|642 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$734,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2064 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$910,000
|Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47
|8011 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$605,000
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 60
|6191 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,559,000
|Morgan Farms Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 146
|9479 Helston Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|5079 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$843,000
|7427 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,130,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Pb 69 Pg 111
|424 Martingale Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$880,000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138
|143 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$10,500,000
|Shwc Llc Pb 82 Pg 27
|1381 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000,000
|Chapelwood Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 53
|225 Chapelwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$16,000,000
|Meacham Harding Pb 27 Pg 85
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Tate James O
|7068 Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$819,500
|Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 22 Pg 149
|324 Julianna Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 36
|316 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$17,000,000
|4400 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Burkitt Village Ph1 Pb 57 Pg 78
|2186 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$679,990
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7507 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,950,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|358 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,312,500
|Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 90
|9449 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,980,000
|Carters Pb 81 Pg 64
|2563 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|S & W Fairview Partners Pb 85 Pg 37
|7434 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$559,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1702 Catalpa Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$710,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85
|2999 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,100,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|321 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2-a Pb 27 Pg 125
|2803 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18
|6502 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,000
|Crockett Cove Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 4
|8303 Victory Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 128
|1623 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,121,667
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2190 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,000
|Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73
|1742 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,310,270
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|400 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$678,188
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|113 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113
|6689 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,400,000
|Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17
|2021 Vista Creek Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$656,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3022 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,825,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 102
|1236 Monarch Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,222,748
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3063 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|Eckenstine Wendy
|1759 Fry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
