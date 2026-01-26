Hardee’s Launches New Brioche Breakfast Sandwiches and Iced Coffees

Hardee’s has expanded its breakfast offerings with a new line of Brioche Breakfast Sandwiches and Iced Coffees, while bringing back its popular Beer-Battered Fish Sandwiches for a limited time. The fast-food chain is offering the returning fish sandwiches at a promotional price of two for $7 at participating locations across the country.

New Brioche Breakfast Sandwich Lineup

The restaurant chain has introduced five new breakfast sandwiches built on toasted brioche-style buns, each featuring a fresh egg and American cheese. The Bacon, Egg & Cheese Brioche Sandwich includes cherrywood-smoked bacon as the protein option, while the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Brioche Sandwich features a grilled sausage patty instead.

For customers seeking heartier portions, Hardee’s offers upgraded versions with additional protein. The Super Bacon Brioche Sandwich doubles down on cherrywood-smoked bacon, and the Super Sausage Brioche Sandwich includes two grilled sausage patty. The Monster Brioche Sandwich combines multiple proteins including a grilled sausage patty, cherrywood-smoked bacon, thin-sliced ham, an egg, and American cheese on the same brioche-style bun.

Iced Coffee Additions to Beverage Menu

Hardee’s has also introduced new iced coffee beverages to complement the breakfast expansion. The iced coffees are prepared with half-and-half and come in two flavor varieties. Customers can choose between vanilla syrup or caramel syrup added to their iced coffee.

Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich Returns

The seasonal Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich has returned to Hardee’s menu for a limited time. The sandwich features Alaskan pollock fillet prepared with Redhook beer batter and fried, then topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche-style bun. The promotional two for $7 pricing represents a value offer for customers looking to try the returning menu item.

For more information about menu offerings and participating locations, visit https://www.hardees.com.

