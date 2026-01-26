Photo of the Day: January 26, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Haley Gallery, a contemporary art gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, celebrated the opening of Willie Cole: Old School, an exhibition showcasing new works by the acclaimed American sculptor and printmaker.

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through March 13, 2026, offers a new series of seven chalkboard paintings. The paintings feature one topical word and multiple acronyms created from the artist’s thoughts and inspirations on the word, including “Dixie,” “Hate” and “Love.” The exhibition includes Cole’s largest chalkboard painting, which is inspired by the word “Patriot.” Examples of Cole’s chalkboard paintings are featured in the collections of Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.

In addition to this new group of paintings, the gallery presents a series of rarely seen artist studies, created over more than three decades, in which Cole develops his acronyms for larger works. The exhibition also features additional paintings and prints that have never been shown in Tennessee.

Willie Cole: Old School is curated by Paul Barrett, who is also curating the upcoming career survey Willie Cole: My Brand is History, at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in 2027.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.