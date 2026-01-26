New Music this Week- January 26, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1The Infamous Stringdusters
Twenty years into their stellar career, Grammy Award-winning bluegrass outfit, The Infamous Stringdusters, have been celebrating by steadily teasing their upcoming twenty-track album 20/20, due February 13, 2026 via Americana Vibes. With a slew of songs from the album already released, including “Working Man Blues,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Light at the End of the Day” and “Dancing on the Moon,” today the band is thrilled to share the final single before the album’s release next month, “Up from the Bottom,” alongside its accompanying music video. The band will perform at The Opry on February 13th.
Speaking on the new song out now, banjoist Chris Pandolfi says, “This song is my comeback story. After everything shut down in 2020, I was stuck at home and I felt like the world was closing in on me. I would sing that chorus to myself, and eventually it grew into a full on comeback anthem, as well as the first song I ever wrote fully on my own for the band.”
Take a listen here.
2Louis Tomlinson
The former member of One Direction just released his third solo album How Did I Get Here?
“I sum up it as ‘the record I always deserved to make,’” he says. “My bread and butter is the honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I’m still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it’s not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I’m allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.”
For his third album Louis has pushed himself as a lyricist, songwriter, and performer, holding nothing back on these tracks. Though he certainly doesn’t have to prove himself, it’s clear that he still writes music, plays shows, and sings as if everything is on the line. See Tomlinson at The Pinnacle on June 29th.
Take a listen here.
3Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny has released the first song of more anticipated music in 2026 with “You Phase.” Written by Mitchell, Andy Albert, and Cory Crowder.
“We went into the writing session with the goal of writing something with a cool play on words,” said Mitchell. “When I heard the phrase ‘you phase’ mentioned in the room that day, I knew exactly how to write this song. I’ve personally had so many phases in my life, some good and some bad. Referring to a phase in the song as a relationship was certainly a unique concept. I have never heard it expressed in that way. We all go through transitions in our lives with relationships, careers, and more, trying to figure out who we are and where we want to be.”
Take a listen here.
4Carly Pearce
GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning Country star Carly Pearce her new song “Church Girl,” out today via Big Machine Records. With the new track, Pearce offers a compassionate re-examination of the beliefs many of us are raised with. She sings the unexpected as she empathetically belts, “I’m just a sinner, who’s been where you’re at. So you like to get high when you talk to Jesus. So you love who you love, and you go out on the weekends. So you drink, and you think for yourself, that don’t mean you’ll go to hell when you leave this world. Just ‘cause you heard it in church, girl.”
Take a listen here.
5Conner Smith
Conner Smith releases his deeply personal new song “Man I Was Made To Be,” an earnest reflection on marriage, faith and the ongoing journey of becoming a better man. Written solely by Smith, “Man I Was Made to Be” unfolds as an intimate love letter to his wife – an honest confession of imperfections, devotion and commitment.
Take a listen here.
6Max McNown
Singer-songwriter Max McNown has released his new song “World Change Me” today, offering a powerful reflection on choosing kindness and hope in an increasingly heavy world.
Built on warm acoustic textures, “World Change Me” places Max’s sincere vocals front and center. The song wrestles with the realities of the world we live in and lands on a steady, personal resolve: I won’t let the world change me.
Take a listen here.
7Timmy McKeever
Rising country star Timmy McKeever releases his new heartbreak anthem “I Wish I Could” via Big Loud Records. The track solidifies the 19-year-old’s rising profile of raw, relatable storytelling and positions him as one of Nashville’s most promising new voices. He’ll soon take his catalog of infectious songs on the road when he joins Maddox Batson on his extensive Live! Worldwide Tour 2026.
“’I Wish I Could’ is a song about feeling helpless at the thought of knowing you’ll never be able to get back what you once had,” McKeever shares. “When the best thing about you walks out of your life, it leaves you with this empty feeling that I think this track encapsulates perfectly. I love this song, and I hope y’all do too.”
Take a listen here.
8KC Bruner
Fresh-faced Country singer-songwriter KC Bruner today releases a stark, new, soul-bearing ballad, “Bible and the Bottle.” Rooted in faith, fracture and quiet resolve, the song opens with an unflinching ultimatum—choose the Bible or the bottle—drawing a hard line between devotion and destruction and staying or leaving.
Take a listen here.
9Hadlie Jo
Emerging Texas-born singer-songwriter Hadlie Jo leans into her traditional country roots with the release of her new single, “Mirrors & Smoke,” out today.
Written by Hadlie Jo alongside Shane Minor and Jimmy Melton, “Mirrors & Smoke” is a classic country heartbreak story wrapped in modern polish. The song captures the gut-punch moment of spotting an ex in a dimly lit, smoke-filled bar, moved on, arm-in-arm with someone new. Anchored by a decadent fiddle line and carried by Hadlie Jo’s twangy yet smooth vocals, the track paints a cinematic scene that’s equal parts nostalgia and emotional truth.
Take a listen here.
10Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire celebrates the re-release of the 30th anniversary edition of her hit album STARTING OVER via MCA. The anniversary edition features three bonus tracks, including a cover of Don Williams’ chart-topping hit, “Tulsa Time,” as well as “Heat Wave” and “Misty Blue.”
Released on October 3, 1995, STARTING OVER quickly became a fan favorite and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. Certified Platinum by the RIAA, the project showcased Reba’s versatility and passion through a collection of songs that held personal significance to her.
Take a listen here.
