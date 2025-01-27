Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 30, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,083,301Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447218 Severide StFairview37062
$456,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471802 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$352,500Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 91052 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$970,0002745 Mclemore RdCounty
$484,900Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231718 Tellico DrThompsons Station37179
$510,0007351 Bradford RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,094,049June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69445 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$804,172June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69453 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$907,667June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69463 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,900,000Wiesner Custom Homes Pb 74 Pg 96820 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$2,775,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729120 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$862,700Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311112 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$916,500Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692109 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$708,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067948 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,950,000Sullivan Farms Sec G Pb 25 Pg 57319 Inwood WayFranklin37064
$589,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981054 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$925,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616026 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$306,150Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122404 Cashmere DrSpring Hill37174
$934,374June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132660 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 41 Pg 122362 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,137,283Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247876 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,499,689Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247088 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29320 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 487507 Ivorybill LnFairview37062
$1,350,000Glenn Branden7890 Oscar Green RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,200,000Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137309 Bayberry CtArrington37014
$1,105,700Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105005 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$810,000Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 303034 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$850,000Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 808404 Crockett LnCollege Grove37046
$918,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69773 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$783,935June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69459 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,489,644Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247536 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Turner Fred Prop Pb 9 Pg 1036397 Temple RdFranklin37069
$1,061,490High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525502 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,350,434Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247048 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$850,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84524 Pennystone DrFranklin37067
$1,423,000Turner Fred Prop Pb 9 Pg 1036397 Temple RdFranklin37069
$359,999Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238741 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$675,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076769 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$2,453,6406814 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$437,500Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35105 Valor CtFranklin37064
$795,000Nolen Park Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 357106 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$360,000Smith Eric Pb 80 Pg 904808 Mosley RdCollege Grove37046
$3,200,000Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 36 Pg 895105 Cornell CtBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Asher Downs Pb 68 Pg 114148 Asher Downs CirNolensville37135
$590,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301544 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$575,000Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 143409 Cowan CtNolensville37135
$1,200,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89737 Black Horse PkwyFranklin37069
$575,000Sunset Manor319 Battle Ave
$650,0004415 Arno RdFranklin37064
$375,000Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41124 Velena StFranklin37064
$880,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 541529 Sam Houston DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 1071036 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$1,610,000Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 1071788 Balvenie CtBrentwood37027
$575,000Sunset Manor401 Battle AveFranklin37064
$2,397,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145155 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363244 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$2,245,000Kings Chapel Sec10 Pb 76 Pg 994808 Torquay CtArrington37014
$565,000Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 591882 Baileys Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$1,012,648Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247904 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$414,500Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1212820 Candlewicke DrSpring Hill37174
$659,900Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327230 Richvale DrFairview37062
$1,497,695Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247527 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,760,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374724 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,180,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109063 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$3,250,000Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 30 Pg 1433075 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$1,531,185Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247507 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$708,402June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69479 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$834,550June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69481 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$970,492High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525101 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,992,500Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1102950 Del Rio PikeFranklin37069
$505,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-9Franklin37067
$960,0007670 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$2,399,950Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497116 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$2,100,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497164 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$490,000Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 812776 Jutes DrThompson Station37179
$485,000Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1234032 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$2,300,000Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 829014 Karen CtBrentwood37027
$516,678Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469501 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$1,299,900Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892029 Vail TrNolensville37135
$1,200,0007202 -22 Melrose PlaceFairview37062
$745,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131509 Marymount DrFranklin37067
$791,100Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122233 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$358,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block A225 Hickory DrFranklin37064
$875,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467707 Woodford DrFairview37062
$3,500,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071900 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$405,000Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 1421101 Downs Blvd #235Franklin37064
$825,000Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6712 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$2,915,000Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$4,650,000232 Public SqFranklin37064
$695,000Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 131128 Hudson LnFranklin37067
$575,000Sunset Manor403 Battle Ave
$3,550,000Witherspoon Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 431457 Witherspoon DrBrentwood37027
$385,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852127 Carlton LnThompsons Station37179
$164,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21012 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$225,000Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44318 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$490,000Spring Hill Est Ph 9 Pb 26 Pg 332171 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$825,000Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 448006 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$239,697Ellington Park Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 36104 Gilbert DrFranklin37064
$1,126,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 236008 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklin37064
$549,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393129 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$264,000355 Wellows Pvt Chase ASpring Hill37174
$820,500August Park Ph1b Pb 84 Pg 181413 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,060,000Chestnut Bend Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 35233 Prairie View DrFranklin37064
$1,425,000Chestnut Bend Sec 11 Pb 31 Pg 92566 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklin37064
$545,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63723 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$4,975,000Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 595075 Lone Oak Pvt TrlBrentwood37027
$415,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 932722 Sutherland DrSpring Hill37174
$320,100Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C002514 N Petway St #102Franklin37064
$2,550,000Water Leaf Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 205034 Water Leaf DrFranklin37064
$531,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71312 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$750,000Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 Pb 52 Pg 1373005 Zeal CtSpring Hill37174
$600,000Harpeth Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 97102 Foxwood LnFranklin37069
$5,000,000935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122931 Edmondson PikeBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Morgan Farms Sec5 Pb 62 Pg 921843 Wadebridge WayBrentwood37027
$531,064Keegans Glen Pb 31 Pg 113405 Knob CtFranklin37064
$1,450,000Haynes & Fox Pb 82 Pg 93019 Old Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$2,708,0001520 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$300,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362116 Melody DrFranklin37067
$365,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362116 Melody DrFranklin37067
$385,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362116 Melody DrFranklin37067
$1,870,000Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 111049 Stockett DrNashville37221
$375,000Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 752810 Cochran Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$341,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817153 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$3,800,000Hillsboro Cove Pb 59 Pg 1011052 Buena Vista DrFranklin37069
$1,200,000Chestnut Bend Sec 9 Pb 30 Pg 140504 Rafe CtFranklin37064
$505,000Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1185078 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$503,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513064 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$2,300,000Crews CharlesPinewood RdFranklin37064

