Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 30, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,083,301
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7218 Severide St
|Fairview
|37062
|$456,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1802 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$352,500
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9
|1052 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$970,000
|2745 Mclemore Rd
|County
|$484,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1718 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|7351 Bradford Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,094,049
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|445 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$804,172
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|453 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$907,667
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|463 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,900,000
|Wiesner Custom Homes Pb 74 Pg 9
|6820 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,775,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9120 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$862,700
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1112 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$916,500
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2109 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$708,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7948 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,950,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec G Pb 25 Pg 57
|319 Inwood Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$589,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1054 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6026 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$306,150
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122
|404 Cashmere Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$934,374
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2660 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 41 Pg 122
|362 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,137,283
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7876 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,499,689
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7088 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|320 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 48
|7507 Ivorybill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Glenn Branden
|7890 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,200,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137
|309 Bayberry Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,105,700
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5005 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$810,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30
|3034 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80
|8404 Crockett Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$918,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|773 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$783,935
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|459 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,489,644
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7536 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Turner Fred Prop Pb 9 Pg 103
|6397 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,061,490
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5502 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,350,434
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7048 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|524 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,423,000
|Turner Fred Prop Pb 9 Pg 103
|6397 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$359,999
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8741 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$675,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6769 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,453,640
|6814 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$437,500
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|105 Valor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Nolen Park Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 35
|7106 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$360,000
|Smith Eric Pb 80 Pg 90
|4808 Mosley Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,200,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 36 Pg 89
|5105 Cornell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Asher Downs Pb 68 Pg 114
|148 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$590,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1544 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 143
|409 Cowan Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89
|737 Black Horse Pkwy
|Franklin
|37069
|$575,000
|Sunset Manor
|319 Battle Ave
|$650,000
|4415 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000
|Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41
|124 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|1529 Sam Houston Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 107
|1036 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,610,000
|Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 107
|1788 Balvenie Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000
|Sunset Manor
|401 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,397,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|155 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3244 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,245,000
|Kings Chapel Sec10 Pb 76 Pg 99
|4808 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$565,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59
|1882 Baileys Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,012,648
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7904 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$414,500
|Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 121
|2820 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$659,900
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7230 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,497,695
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7527 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,760,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4724 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,180,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9063 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,250,000
|Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 30 Pg 143
|3075 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,531,185
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7507 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$708,402
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|479 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$834,550
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|481 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,492
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5101 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,992,500
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|2950 Del Rio Pike
|Franklin
|37069
|$505,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-9
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,000
|7670 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,399,950
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7116 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7164 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 81
|2776 Jutes Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$485,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123
|4032 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 82
|9014 Karen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$516,678
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9501 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,299,900
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2029 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|7202 -22 Melrose Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$745,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1509 Marymount Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$791,100
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2233 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$358,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block A
|225 Hickory Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7707 Woodford Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,500,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1900 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$405,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142
|1101 Downs Blvd #235
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6
|712 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,915,000
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,650,000
|232 Public Sq
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 13
|1128 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000
|Sunset Manor
|403 Battle Ave
|$3,550,000
|Witherspoon Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 43
|1457 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2127 Carlton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$164,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1012 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000
|Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44
|318 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 9 Pb 26 Pg 33
|2171 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44
|8006 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$239,697
|Ellington Park Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 36
|104 Gilbert Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,126,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 23
|6008 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3129 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$264,000
|355 Wellows Pvt Chase A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,500
|August Park Ph1b Pb 84 Pg 18
|1413 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,060,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 35
|233 Prairie View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 11 Pb 31 Pg 92
|566 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|723 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,975,000
|Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 59
|5075 Lone Oak Pvt Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93
|2722 Sutherland Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$320,100
|Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C002
|514 N Petway St #102
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000
|Water Leaf Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 20
|5034 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$531,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1312 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 Pb 52 Pg 137
|3005 Zeal Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Harpeth Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 97
|102 Foxwood Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,000,000
|935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122
|931 Edmondson Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Morgan Farms Sec5 Pb 62 Pg 92
|1843 Wadebridge Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$531,064
|Keegans Glen Pb 31 Pg 113
|405 Knob Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Haynes & Fox Pb 82 Pg 9
|3019 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,708,000
|1520 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2116 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$365,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2116 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$385,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2116 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,870,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11
|1049 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$375,000
|Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75
|2810 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$341,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7153 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,800,000
|Hillsboro Cove Pb 59 Pg 101
|1052 Buena Vista Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 9 Pb 30 Pg 140
|504 Rafe Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|5078 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$503,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3064 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,300,000
|Crews Charles
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter