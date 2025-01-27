Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 30, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,083,301 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7218 Severide St Fairview 37062 $456,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1802 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $352,500 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9 1052 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $970,000 2745 Mclemore Rd County $484,900 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1718 Tellico Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 7351 Bradford Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,094,049 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 445 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $804,172 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 453 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $907,667 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 463 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,900,000 Wiesner Custom Homes Pb 74 Pg 9 6820 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $2,775,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9120 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $862,700 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1112 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $916,500 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2109 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $708,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7948 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,950,000 Sullivan Farms Sec G Pb 25 Pg 57 319 Inwood Way Franklin 37064 $589,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1054 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $925,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6026 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $306,150 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122 404 Cashmere Dr Spring Hill 37174 $934,374 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2660 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 41 Pg 122 362 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,137,283 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7876 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,499,689 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7088 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $306,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 320 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 48 7507 Ivorybill Ln Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Glenn Branden 7890 Oscar Green Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,200,000 Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137 309 Bayberry Ct Arrington 37014 $1,105,700 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5005 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $810,000 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30 3034 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $850,000 Nelson Creek Pb 78 Pg 80 8404 Crockett Ln College Grove 37046 $918,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 773 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $783,935 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 459 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,489,644 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7536 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Turner Fred Prop Pb 9 Pg 103 6397 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $1,061,490 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5502 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,350,434 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7048 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $850,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 524 Pennystone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,423,000 Turner Fred Prop Pb 9 Pg 103 6397 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $359,999 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8741 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $675,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6769 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $2,453,640 6814 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $437,500 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 105 Valor Ct Franklin 37064 $795,000 Nolen Park Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 35 7106 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $360,000 Smith Eric Pb 80 Pg 90 4808 Mosley Rd College Grove 37046 $3,200,000 Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 36 Pg 89 5105 Cornell Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Asher Downs Pb 68 Pg 114 148 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville 37135 $590,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130 1544 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 143 409 Cowan Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89 737 Black Horse Pkwy Franklin 37069 $575,000 Sunset Manor 319 Battle Ave $650,000 4415 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $375,000 Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41 124 Velena St Franklin 37064 $880,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 1529 Sam Houston Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Wynfield Village Pb 68 Pg 107 1036 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $1,610,000 Glen Abbey Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 107 1788 Balvenie Ct Brentwood 37027 $575,000 Sunset Manor 401 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $2,397,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 155 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3244 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,245,000 Kings Chapel Sec10 Pb 76 Pg 99 4808 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $565,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59 1882 Baileys Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,012,648 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7904 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $414,500 Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 121 2820 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill 37174 $659,900 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7230 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $1,497,695 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7527 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,760,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4724 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,180,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9063 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $3,250,000 Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 30 Pg 143 3075 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $1,531,185 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7507 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $708,402 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 479 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $834,550 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 481 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $970,492 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5101 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,992,500 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 2950 Del Rio Pike Franklin 37069 $505,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-9 Franklin 37067 $960,000 7670 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $2,399,950 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7116 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7164 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $490,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 81 2776 Jutes Dr Thompson Station 37179 $485,000 Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123 4032 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 82 9014 Karen Ct Brentwood 37027 $516,678 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9501 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,299,900 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2029 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 7202 -22 Melrose Place Fairview 37062 $745,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1509 Marymount Dr Franklin 37067 $791,100 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2233 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $358,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block A 225 Hickory Dr Franklin 37064 $875,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7707 Woodford Dr Fairview 37062 $3,500,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1900 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $405,000 Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142 1101 Downs Blvd #235 Franklin 37064 $825,000 Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6 712 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $2,915,000 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $4,650,000 232 Public Sq Franklin 37064 $695,000 Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 13 1128 Hudson Ln Franklin 37067 $575,000 Sunset Manor 403 Battle Ave $3,550,000 Witherspoon Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 43 1457 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood 37027 $385,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2127 Carlton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $164,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1012 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $225,000 Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44 318 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $490,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 9 Pb 26 Pg 33 2171 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44 8006 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $239,697 Ellington Park Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 36 104 Gilbert Dr Franklin 37064 $1,126,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 23 6008 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin 37064 $549,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3129 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $264,000 355 Wellows Pvt Chase A Spring Hill 37174 $820,500 August Park Ph1b Pb 84 Pg 18 1413 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,060,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 35 233 Prairie View Dr Franklin 37064 $1,425,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 11 Pb 31 Pg 92 566 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin 37064 $545,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 723 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $4,975,000 Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 59 5075 Lone Oak Pvt Trl Brentwood 37027 $415,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93 2722 Sutherland Dr Spring Hill 37174 $320,100 Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C002 514 N Petway St #102 Franklin 37064 $2,550,000 Water Leaf Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 20 5034 Water Leaf Dr Franklin 37064 $531,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1312 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 Pb 52 Pg 137 3005 Zeal Ct Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Harpeth Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 97 102 Foxwood Ln Franklin 37069 $5,000,000 935 Edmondson Pike Pb 75 Pg 122 931 Edmondson Pike Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Morgan Farms Sec5 Pb 62 Pg 92 1843 Wadebridge Way Brentwood 37027 $531,064 Keegans Glen Pb 31 Pg 113 405 Knob Ct Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Haynes & Fox Pb 82 Pg 9 3019 Old Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $2,708,000 1520 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $300,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2116 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $365,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2116 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $385,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2116 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $1,870,000 Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11 1049 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $375,000 Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75 2810 Cochran Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $341,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7153 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $3,800,000 Hillsboro Cove Pb 59 Pg 101 1052 Buena Vista Dr Franklin 37069 $1,200,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 9 Pb 30 Pg 140 504 Rafe Ct Franklin 37064 $505,000 Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118 5078 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $503,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3064 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,300,000 Crews Charles Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email