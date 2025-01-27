OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Marshall

Jerry Wayne Marshall, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away January 22, 2025.

Preceded in death by son, Scott Allen Marshall and parents, William and Edith Henson Marshall.

Survived by: wife of 58 years, Glenda Taylor Marshall; sister, Wanda McCarter; grandchildren, Payne and Carter Marshall and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and David Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 – 11:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Payne Marshall, Carter Marshall, Liza Thompson, Tori Thompson, Steve Wyndham, Houston McCandless, Ryan Crumley and Mark Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence and Candy Sullivan, Steve King, Dr. Brian Long, Dr. Laura Hunt, Dr. Billy Copeland, Heart Rehab Staff at Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt Home Care and NHC at Cool Springs staff.

Memorials may be made to Battle Ground Academy.

