Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 7, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 31 to June 7, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|6/1/2024
|Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers
|Pawn Shop
|Hillsboro Rd Ste Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers
|Pawn Shop
|Murfreesboro Road Ste Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Bubble Joy
|Candy
|Old Hilllsboro Rd Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|C & H Constructors Inc
|Mechanical Contractor-hvac
|Mallory Lane Brentwood Tn
|6/5/2024
|D Cottage
|Stvr
|Park St Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Darrian Leigh Esthetics
|Esthetics
|Moores Ln # Brentwood Tn
|6/1/2024
|Derek Douglas Designs
|Makes Knitwear Patterns
|Murfreesboro Rd College Grove Tn
|6/1/2024
|Driven Security Llc
|Camera Installation
|Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood Tn
|6/1/2024
|Felicia Carter Unlimited Llc
|Coaching/consulting
|Wadestone Trl Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Florida Certified Sign Erectors Llc
|Signage
|Horace Shepard Dr Dothan Al
|6/1/2024
|Franklin Electrolysis
|Electrolysis
|Ellington Dr Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Getz Your Sabrett Hot Dogs
|Hotdogs
|Tristan Dr Franklin Tn
|6/3/2024
|Jcl Custom Trim
|Custom Trim
|Scruggs Ave Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|John And Sandra Fletcher
|Stvr
|Old Liberty Pk Franklin Tn
|6/4/2024
|Jordan Landscape And Hardscape Service
|Landscaping
|Walden Creek Tr Apt -k Spring Hill Tn
|6/3/2024
|Julie Smallwood Designs
|Interior Design
|Bungalow Dr Thompsons Station Tn
|6/1/2024
|Just Love Nolensville
|Coffee Shop
|Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn
|6/1/2024
|Kiaser Glass & Metal Llc
|Construction
|Gordon Ave Bowling Green Ky
|6/1/2024
|Lice Clinics Of America Williamson County
|Lice Treatment
|Mallory Station Rd Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Mcmahan Construction Inc
|Construction
|Th Ave N Franklin Tn
|6/3/2024
|Mettamorfozyk Ventures Llc
|Business Consulting
|Duncaster Cr Brentwood Tn
|6/1/2024
|Nails By Jenny
|Manicures/pedicure
|Moores Lane Suite (studio ) Brentwood Tn
|6/1/2024
|New China Kitchen Inc
|Restaurant
|Liberty Pike Ste Franklin Tn
|6/6/2024
|Pro4 Home Solutions
|Home Improvements
|Midwood St Apt Franklin Tn
|6/2/2024
|Recalibrate Llc
|Biofeedback/neuro Feedback
|Mission Ct Ste Franklin Tn
|6/5/2024
|Samuel & Co. Llc
|Fractional Marketing
|Snowden St E Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Semler Farms Llc Dba Semler Cattle Co
|Farm Products
|Bailey Rd Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Southern Grace Activewear
|Retailer For Ladies
|Fairview Blvd Suite G Fairview Tn
|6/1/2024
|The Athlete Lab
|Sports Rehabilitation
|Falls Ridge Lane College Grove Tn
|6/1/2024
|The Black Pearl Wax Studio
|Esthetics Services
|Moores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn
|6/1/2024
|The Turd Burglars Llc
|Pet Wast Management Co
|Clinton Ln Spring Hill Tn
|6/3/2024
|Truu Esthetix
|Esthetics
|Falls Ridge Ln College Grove Tn
|6/4/2024
|Wendy's
|Wendy's Food Service
|Columbia Ave Franklin Tn
|6/1/2024
|Wursters Garage Llc
|Automotive Service & Repair
|Harpeth Industrial Ct Franklin Tn
