Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 7, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 31 to June 7, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
6/1/2024Braswell & Son PawnbrokersPawn ShopHillsboro Rd Ste Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Braswell & Son PawnbrokersPawn ShopMurfreesboro Road Ste Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Bubble JoyCandyOld Hilllsboro Rd Franklin Tn
6/1/2024C & H Constructors IncMechanical Contractor-hvacMallory Lane Brentwood Tn
6/5/2024D CottageStvrPark St Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Darrian Leigh EstheticsEstheticsMoores Ln # Brentwood Tn
6/1/2024Derek Douglas DesignsMakes Knitwear PatternsMurfreesboro Rd College Grove Tn
6/1/2024Driven Security LlcCamera InstallationWilson Pike Circle Brentwood Tn
6/1/2024Felicia Carter Unlimited LlcCoaching/consultingWadestone Trl Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Florida Certified Sign Erectors LlcSignageHorace Shepard Dr Dothan Al
6/1/2024Franklin ElectrolysisElectrolysisEllington Dr Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Getz Your Sabrett Hot DogsHotdogsTristan Dr Franklin Tn
6/3/2024Jcl Custom TrimCustom TrimScruggs Ave Franklin Tn
6/1/2024John And Sandra FletcherStvrOld Liberty Pk Franklin Tn
6/4/2024Jordan Landscape And Hardscape ServiceLandscapingWalden Creek Tr Apt -k Spring Hill Tn
6/3/2024Julie Smallwood DesignsInterior DesignBungalow Dr Thompsons Station Tn
6/1/2024Just Love NolensvilleCoffee ShopNolensville Rd Nolensville Tn
6/1/2024Kiaser Glass & Metal LlcConstructionGordon Ave Bowling Green Ky
6/1/2024Lice Clinics Of America Williamson CountyLice TreatmentMallory Station Rd Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Mcmahan Construction IncConstructionTh Ave N Franklin Tn
6/3/2024Mettamorfozyk Ventures LlcBusiness ConsultingDuncaster Cr Brentwood Tn
6/1/2024Nails By JennyManicures/pedicureMoores Lane Suite (studio ) Brentwood Tn
6/1/2024New China Kitchen IncRestaurantLiberty Pike Ste Franklin Tn
6/6/2024Pro4 Home SolutionsHome ImprovementsMidwood St Apt Franklin Tn
6/2/2024Recalibrate LlcBiofeedback/neuro FeedbackMission Ct Ste Franklin Tn
6/5/2024Samuel & Co. LlcFractional MarketingSnowden St E Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Semler Farms Llc Dba Semler Cattle CoFarm ProductsBailey Rd Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Southern Grace ActivewearRetailer For LadiesFairview Blvd Suite G Fairview Tn
6/1/2024The Athlete LabSports RehabilitationFalls Ridge Lane College Grove Tn
6/1/2024The Black Pearl Wax StudioEsthetics ServicesMoores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn
6/1/2024The Turd Burglars LlcPet Wast Management CoClinton Ln Spring Hill Tn
6/3/2024Truu EsthetixEstheticsFalls Ridge Ln College Grove Tn
6/4/2024Wendy'sWendy's Food ServiceColumbia Ave Franklin Tn
6/1/2024Wursters Garage LlcAutomotive Service & RepairHarpeth Industrial Ct Franklin Tn
