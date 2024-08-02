Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 2, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 26 to August 2, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
8/1/2024111 Motorcars LlcUsed VehiclesAlpha Dr Franklin Tn
7/29/2024Bagwell Macy Advertising & Public RelationsAdvertising MarketingBromley Park Ln Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Beekeepers Mill LlcStvrVaughn Crest Dr Franklin Tn
7/28/2024Cocktails And Corks LlcLiquor StoreFranklin Rd Brentwood Tn
7/29/2024Cooper's GarageAutomotive ServiceFranklin South Ct Franklin Tn
8/1/2024First Priority Cleaning TnCleaning ServiceChurchill Lane Thompsons Station Tn
8/1/2024Fran And Fi'sAir B&bEllington Drive Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Futurebean LlcSelling CoffeeMallory Lane Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Halva Enterprises LlcMuscle Recovery ServicesOakbranch Cr Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Hardesty & Associates IncCommercial Tenant ImprovementGalleria Blvd Franklin Tn
7/30/2024Jessica SoutherlandBirthday Party RentalsS Carothers Rd Franklin Tn
7/30/2024Johns IincStvrCarters Glen Place Franklin Tn
7/26/2024Josh Ferris VideographyVideographyBluegrass Road Nolensville Tn
8/1/2024Juni BrandSale Of Clothing On LineWyndchase Circle Franklin Tn
7/30/2024LashedthrualisLash ExtensionMurfreesboro Rd # Franklin Tn
7/31/2024Music City Fit MealsMeal ServiceMurfreesboro Rd Ste Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Odessa PewittBookkeeping ServicesLeipers Creek Road Columbia Tn
8/1/2024Prodigy Chess SchoolChess Classes And SetsRizer Point Dr Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Rjw IncAutomotive ServicesCentury Ct Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Royal Priesthood StudioPiano - Guitar LessonsWadestone Trl Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Samantha UysShort Term RentalTrinity Rd Franklin Tn
8/1/2024The Aesthetic And Wellness StudioMed SpaEast Main St Franklin Tn
8/1/2024The Happy Platter BakeryBakeryRowan St Franklin Tn
7/30/2024The Hope ChestEmbroideryCantwell Pl Spring Hill Tn
8/1/2024The Steel PonyMobile Beverage ServicePinewood Rd Franklin Tn
8/1/2024Uncle Lenny's Country CafeRestaurantFairview Blvd Fairview Tn
8/1/2024Wild Beauty By Vanessa LlcSkin Care ShopE Main Street Ste # Franklin Tn
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here