Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 2, 2024

|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|8/1/2024
|111 Motorcars Llc
|Used Vehicles
|Alpha Dr Franklin Tn
|7/29/2024
|Bagwell Macy Advertising & Public Relations
|Advertising Marketing
|Bromley Park Ln Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Beekeepers Mill Llc
|Stvr
|Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin Tn
|7/28/2024
|Cocktails And Corks Llc
|Liquor Store
|Franklin Rd Brentwood Tn
|7/29/2024
|Cooper's Garage
|Automotive Service
|Franklin South Ct Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|First Priority Cleaning Tn
|Cleaning Service
|Churchill Lane Thompsons Station Tn
|8/1/2024
|Fran And Fi's
|Air B&b
|Ellington Drive Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Futurebean Llc
|Selling Coffee
|Mallory Lane Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Halva Enterprises Llc
|Muscle Recovery Services
|Oakbranch Cr Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Hardesty & Associates Inc
|Commercial Tenant Improvement
|Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn
|7/30/2024
|Jessica Southerland
|Birthday Party Rentals
|S Carothers Rd Franklin Tn
|7/30/2024
|Johns Iinc
|Stvr
|Carters Glen Place Franklin Tn
|7/26/2024
|Josh Ferris Videography
|Videography
|Bluegrass Road Nolensville Tn
|8/1/2024
|Juni Brand
|Sale Of Clothing On Line
|Wyndchase Circle Franklin Tn
|7/30/2024
|Lashedthrualis
|Lash Extension
|Murfreesboro Rd # Franklin Tn
|7/31/2024
|Music City Fit Meals
|Meal Service
|Murfreesboro Rd Ste Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Odessa Pewitt
|Bookkeeping Services
|Leipers Creek Road Columbia Tn
|8/1/2024
|Prodigy Chess School
|Chess Classes And Sets
|Rizer Point Dr Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Rjw Inc
|Automotive Services
|Century Ct Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Royal Priesthood Studio
|Piano - Guitar Lessons
|Wadestone Trl Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Samantha Uys
|Short Term Rental
|Trinity Rd Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|The Aesthetic And Wellness Studio
|Med Spa
|East Main St Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|The Happy Platter Bakery
|Bakery
|Rowan St Franklin Tn
|7/30/2024
|The Hope Chest
|Embroidery
|Cantwell Pl Spring Hill Tn
|8/1/2024
|The Steel Pony
|Mobile Beverage Service
|Pinewood Rd Franklin Tn
|8/1/2024
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|Restaurant
|Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn
|8/1/2024
|Wild Beauty By Vanessa Llc
|Skin Care Shop
|E Main Street Ste # Franklin Tn
