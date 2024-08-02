Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-2-7-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

August 1 – 7, 2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 78-82).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

Continuous, There will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

8/2, 8/3, 8/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-40 WB merge ramp (Exit 210B) from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB to install construction signs and mobile operations. Attenuator truck will be present.

8/5 – 8/7, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB merge ramp (Exit 210B) from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

8/1 – 8/7 (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River.

8/1, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on the outside lane of I-40 WB to pave surface mix on the outside shoulder.

8/2 – 8/5, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 WB to mill and pave the lanes and shift traffic to the outside lane and shoulder.

8/5 – 8/6, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 WB to install raised pavement markers and install longitudinal rumble strips.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 (L&R) over the RJ Corman Railroad and the Nashville and Eastern Railroad.

8/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure WB for abutment settlement repairs in the inside lane.

8/2 – 8/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a weekend closure of the 239A off-ramp onto Sparta Pike SB for bridge repair activities. There will be a shoulder closure EB and WB on I-40 at the bridges over RJ Corman Railroad and Sparta Pike. A detour will be in place.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving.

8/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., NB lane closure for milling and paving activities. One lane will remain open at all times. The on-ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard will be closed.

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB on Armory Drive to the I-65 NB and SB ramps for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

8/2, 8/3, 8/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A & B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB, to install construction signs and mobile operations. Attenuator truck will be present.

8/5 – 8/7, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A & B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB .

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd).

8/1, 8/5, 8/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 SB and NB starting around MM 90.2 to saw and seal. Two lanes will remain open.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 112 – 120).

8/2 – 8/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 in both directions at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR-96 over I-65

8/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double right lane closures on I-65 SB for shoulder work (MM 64 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

United Communications Aerial Crossing via Rolling Roadblock.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/11, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. (first light), United Communications will perform an aerial crossing of I-840 via rolling roadblock.

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike to south of the I-40 ramp (MM 70- 76).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for pavement markings on the shoulders and mainline.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

8/1 – 8/7, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River.

8/1 – 8/7, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic is controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Piedmont-Burns Services Inc. sidewalk/shoulder repairs.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., Lane closures along SR 106 for restoration of sidewalk/shoulder area.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

On-Call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

8/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., and 8/2 8 p.m. – 8/4 at Noon, There will be a right lane closure on Briley Pkwy EB at the Exit 18 interchange to saw damaged concrete areas. There will also be a lane closure of the I-24 EB ramp to Briley Pkwy EB to repair the bottom of the ramp.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., Complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for traffic switch and utility works.

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR-45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to the Wilson County line.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating late closures in both directions on SR 265 for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

CEMC Aerial crossing via rolling roadblock.

8/4, First light – 9 a.m., Installing aerial crossing of SR 286 via rolling roadblock.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

Continuous, Lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR-106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection at SR-46 (Old Hillsboro Road).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging as needed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The resurfacing on SR 397 from US 31 (SR 6, Franklin Road) to the bridge over the Harpeth River.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 397 for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on SR 96 between Eddy Lane and I-65 for traffic signal improvements.

The resurfacing on SR 96 from I-65 to Arno Rd

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 96 for milling and paving operations.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd to SR 252 (Wilson Pike).

8/1 – 8/2, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for bridge joint installations.

